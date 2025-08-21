Period Car Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2035 | Edgewell Personal Care Company, Essity Aktiebolag

The period care market was valued at $37.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $69.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Period Care Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), by Type (Sanitary Pads, Tampons and Menstrual Cup, Panty liners and Shields, Period Underwear), by Distribution Channel (Department Store, Grocery Store, Convenience Store, Dollar Store, Retail Pharmacy, Supermarket, Online, Others), by Age Group (Upto 18 Years, 19-30 Years, 31- 40 Years, 40 Years and above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global period care industry generated $34.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $51.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16641 Prime determinants of growthRise in consumer awareness, an increase in disposable income, increase in demand for tampons and panty liners in developing countries, and a surge in the need for period care products drive the growth of the global period care market. However, health concerns due to ingredients used in conventional sanitary napkins restrict the market growth. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, making them the key source of revenue for many companies, thereby presenting new opportunities in the coming years.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16641 The disposable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on nature, the disposable segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global period care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to easy availability of disposable period care products and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of period care products. However, the reusable segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, as reusable period care products help conserve resources, reduce wastage, and mitigate the pollution. Rising concern about the environment will also drive the growth of reusable period care products.The sanitary pads segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the sanitary pads segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global period care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness about personal hygiene is a major factor propelling the growth of sanitary pads across the globe. Rise in the availability of sanitary pads at subsidized rates increases penetration of sanitary pads in rural areas is also a reason for its dominance. However, the period underwear segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the ease of usage and convenience.The 19-30 Years segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on age group, the 19-30 Years segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global period care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to awareness regarding periods and period care products among this age group. The report also analyses up to 18 Years, 31-40 Years, and 40 Years and above.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global period care market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. owing to a rise in the women population of the region. An increase in the number of working professionals in the region who are ready to spend on these items that contribute to menstrual hygiene will propel the market growth even more.𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/64405529cb8aa941fca127b62e8601c3 Leading Market Players: -Edgewell Personal Care,Essity Aktiebolag,First Quality Enterprises,Inc,Hengan International Group Company Ltd.,Johnson & Johnson,Kao Corp.,Kimberly-Clark Corp.,Ontex BV,Proctor & Gamble Co.,Unicharm Corp𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-soap-market-A06841 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-water-heater-market-A06809 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-air-conditioner-market-A10569

