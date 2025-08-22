Medical Information Market to Reach USD $5.63 Billion by 2029 at 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Information Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Medical Information Market?

There has been significant expansion in the size of the medical information market in the preceding years. Growth from $4.03 billion in 2024 to $4.32 billion in 2025 is projected, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the escalating regulatory requirements related to drug safety and labeling, a surge in the number of clinical trials and drug development processes, heightened patient awareness and the subsequent demand for more transparent treatment, an increased dependency on external medical information services, and a growing utilization of cloud-based platforms for medical information.

In the upcoming years, the medical information market is predicted to experience robust growth, soaring to a market cap of $5.63 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to the escalating need for omnichannel medical communication, a heightened focus on patient-centricity and customized healthcare, an increasing requirement for instant, data-driven healthcare insights, the growing digital transformation in healthcare, and the widespread acceptance of telemedicine. Future trends to watch out for during this forecast period include progress in digital health technologies, incorporating electronic health records with medical information systems, improvements in pharmacovigilance and drug safety monitoring technologies, real-time data integration, and the fusion of multichannel communication strategies.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25825&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Medical Information Global Market Growth?

The medical information market is predicted to expand due to the growing digitalization in the healthcare sector. This refers to implementing digital technologies like electronic health records, telemedicine, and data analytics into healthcare operations for enhanced patient care and health outcomes. The surge in healthcare digitalization is largely due to heightened adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), given their abilities to efficiently manage patient data, support clinical decisions, and improve care delivery coordination. The increased digital integration in healthcare improves medical information sharing, reliability and accessibility in real-time, leading to improvement in patient care, streamlined clinical processes, less administrative workload, enhanced provider coordination, ultimately facilitating informed medical choices, and efficient healthcare system management. For example, the National Health Service, a UK-based government body, indicated in June 2022, that by March 2025, 100% of NHS trusts aim to have electronic health records, following the achievement of 90% adoption by December 2023, and 80% of CQC-registered adult social care providers aim to employ digital care records by March 2024. Thus, the escalating digitalization of healthcare is boosting the growth of the medical information market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Medical Information Market?

Major players in the Medical Information Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Medical Information Market?

Key players in the medical information market are currently placing emphasis on the creation of innovative solutions such as digital health monitoring platforms. These platforms aid in improving patient engagement, facilitating instant access to data, and supporting well-informed clinical decisions. Digital health monitoring platforms are technologically sophisticated systems that harvest, process, and distribute real-time health information from patients. This data is gathered through devices like mobile applications and wearables, thereby enabling remote healthcare and prompt medical intervention. An example of this is the December 2024 introduction of PurpleDx by ElectronRx Limited, a US-based deep tech firm. This smartphone app is designed for the remote surveillance of lung function in patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary hypertension. The app leverages in-built sensors of smartphones to gather and analyze crucial digital biomarkers like heart rate, respiratory rate, and tidal volume. This allows patients to monitor their lung health from home and relay real-time information to healthcare providers. By integrating with a clinical dashboard, providers can adapt treatment plans from a distance and improve care delivery. This is a significant stride ahead in digital healthcare for managing pulmonary illnesses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Medical Information Market Report?

The medical information market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Medical Information Services, Pharmacovigilance Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Clinical

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas

3) By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Web-Based

4) By Application: Drug Development, Drug Safety Monitoring, Regulatory Compliance, Clinical Research

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Providers, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Medical Information Services: Contact Center Support, Scientific Response Document Creation, Medical Writing And Content Management, Query Management, Knowledge Database Management

2) By Pharmacovigilance Services: Case Processing, Signal Detection And Risk Management, Aggregate Reporting, Literature Screening, Regulatory Submissions

3) By Regulatory Affairs Services: Regulatory Strategy And Consulting, Dossier Preparation And Submission, Labeling Services, Lifecycle Management, Regulatory Intelligence

4) By Clinical: Site Selection And Feasibility, Clinical Trial Monitoring, Clinical Data Management, Protocol Development, Patient Recruitment And Retention

View the full medical information market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-information-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Medical Information Industry?

In the 2025 Medical Information Global Market Report, North America is highlighted as the leading region from 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

