Liquid Polybutadiene Market to Grow at 4.4% CAGR, Valued at US$ 5.3 Bn by 2035 | TMR

Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) demand rises with automotive, EV, and coatings growth, driven by durability, elasticity, and sustainable applications.

Liquid polybutadiene's unique combination of elasticity, abrasion resistance, and low glass transition temperature makes it ideal for enhancing tire durability and fuel efficiency.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors, notably the automotive industry, where it plays a crucial role in tire manufacturing. LPBD is a synthetic polymer known for its excellent elasticity, high abrasion resistance, and chemical stability, making it a versatile material for several industrial applications. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) and demand for sustainable materials rises, the LPBD market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, from a valuation of US$ 3.3 billion in 2024 to an estimated US$ 5.3 billion by 2035.Market Overview: Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) is widely used in the production of synthetic rubbers, adhesives, coatings, sealants, and resins, owing to its unique properties such as high elasticity, durability, and low-temperature flexibility. The material finds its most significant application in the automotive industry, particularly in the manufacturing of high-performance tires, which demand exceptional resistance to wear and tear, heat resistance, and fuel efficiency. Additionally, the growing shift toward lightweight and durable materials in automotive applications, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), is expected to significantly boost LPBD consumption.The LPBD market is also witnessing considerable traction in the construction and industrial sectors, particularly for adhesives, sealants, and coatings that require low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and superior performance. With increasing urbanization and infrastructure development globally, the demand for such materials continues to rise, contributing to the market's expansion.Key Drivers of Market GrowthThe growth of the global Liquid Polybutadiene market is propelled by several key factors:1. Rising Automotive and EV Demand: The automotive industry remains a major driver for LPBD, particularly in tire manufacturing. LPBD is essential in the production of high-performance tires due to its outstanding wear resistance, improved fuel efficiency, and durability. As the global automotive industry moves toward electric vehicles (EVs), demand for lightweight and durable materials like LPBD is anticipated to grow significantly.2. Advancements in Low-VOC Coatings: With increasing environmental concerns and regulations, there is a growing demand for low-VOC (volatile organic compound) coatings. LPBD is increasingly used in the formulation of these environmentally friendly coatings, which provide the same high-quality performance as traditional solvent-based coatings but with reduced environmental impact.3. Infrastructure Development: The ongoing development of infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, drives the need for adhesives, sealants, and coatings in construction projects. LPBD’s unique properties make it ideal for use in these applications, further boosting demand.4. Sustainability Initiatives: With a greater focus on sustainability, industries are shifting towards using environmentally friendly materials. LPBD’s role in formulating low-VOC coatings and its use in “green” tires make it a crucial player in the transition to sustainable materials.Explore pivotal insights and conclusions from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74945 Key Players and Industry LeadersThe global LPBD market is highly fragmented, with several key players dominating the landscape. Some of the major companies operating in the Liquid Polybutadiene market include:• Evonik Industries AG• Synthomer plc• SABIC• Kuraray Co. Ltd.• SIBUR International GmbH• JSR Corporation• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.• Cray Valley USA, LLC• NISSO SHOJI CO., LTD.• ARALNXEOThese players focus on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. Additionally, companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop advanced LPBD formulations that meet the evolving needs of various end-use industries.Recent DevelopmentsRecent developments in the Liquid Polybutadiene market highlight significant strides in sustainability and technological advancements:• Cray Valley’s Certification of Renewable LPBD Resins: In June 2023, Cray Valley commercialized its certified renewable LPBD resins for the tire industry, sourced from bio-based or advanced recycling feedstocks. This move aligns with the growing trend of sustainability in the automotive sector.• Evonik’s POLYVEST eCO Launch: In June 2022, Evonik introduced POLYVEST eCO, a sustainable range of LPBDs produced using bio-based butadiene. The initiative aims to reduce the use of fossil raw materials by up to 99.9%, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional LPBD formulations.• Research on Improved Performance of Polybutadiene Composites: In November 2024, researchers at the Institute of Applied Chemistry, China, developed high cis-1,4 liquid polybutadiene (cLBR) and polyisoprene (cLIR), which showed improved wet skid resistance and rolling resistance in vulcanized PBR/PIR composites, leading to the production of “green” tires.Market New Opportunities and ChallengesThe Liquid Polybutadiene market presents several new opportunities, particularly in the realm of sustainable materials and electric vehicles:1. Electric Vehicle (EV) Market: The rise of the electric vehicle market presents new opportunities for LPBD in the tire industry, as EVs require tires with better durability, traction, and wear resistance.2. Sustainable Materials: The push for sustainability in the construction, automotive, and coatings industries opens new avenues for LPBD. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting LPBD to create low-VOC coatings, contributing to a cleaner environment.However, there are challenges that the LPBD market must address:• Raw Material Availability: The supply of butadiene, the key raw material for LPBD production, can be volatile. This could pose challenges in maintaining a stable supply of LPBD, particularly in the face of increasing demand.• Competition from Alternative Materials: While LPBD offers several advantages, alternative materials in tire manufacturing and coatings could pose competition, affecting market share.Latest Market TrendsSome key trends shaping the Liquid Polybutadiene market include:• Shift to High-Performance Tires: There is an increasing demand for high-performance tires that offer improved fuel efficiency, durability, and wear resistance. LPBD’s role in meeting these requirements is critical, particularly in the context of the growing electric vehicle market.• Innovation in Coatings: LPBD is gaining traction as a key ingredient in low-VOC and solvent-free coatings. Its ability to deliver high-performance coatings with minimal environmental impact is becoming increasingly popular.• Advancements in Synthetic Rubber Production: As synthetic rubber production techniques advance, LPBD is being used more extensively in rubber products, driving the demand for higher-quality elastomers.Future OutlookThe future of the Liquid Polybutadiene market looks promising, with steady growth projected through 2035. Key drivers such as the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the shift toward sustainable materials, and the ongoing infrastructure development will continue to fuel LPBD demand. Innovations in tire manufacturing and coatings will further contribute to the market's expansion. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new opportunities arising from emerging industries and technological advancements.Market SegmentationThe Liquid Polybutadiene market can be segmented based on:• Type: High cis-Polybutadiene, Low cis-Polybutadiene• Grade: Homopolymer, Base Resin, Hydrogenated, Epoxidized, Silylated, Others• Application: Rubber Compounds & Elastomers, Tire Manufacturing, Electrical Encapsulant, Polymer/Resin Modification, Adhesive and Sealants, Plasticizer and Protective Films, Others• End-Use: Automotive, Electronics, Structural Engineering, Paints and Coatings, Construction, OthersRegional InsightsThe Asia Pacific region is the dominant player in the LPBD market, with countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea leading in tire production. The region’s strong automotive industry, coupled with the rising demand for LPBD in industrial and construction applications, makes it a key growth market. The presence of large manufacturing hubs and competitive manufacturing costs further enhance the region's market dominance.Why Buy This Report?This comprehensive report on the Liquid Polybutadiene market provides valuable insights into the current market dynamics, trends, and future opportunities. Why Buy This Report?This comprehensive report on the Liquid Polybutadiene market provides valuable insights into the current market dynamics, trends, and future opportunities. It offers:• In-depth analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities• Detailed segmentation and regional insights• Key developments and competitive landscape of major market players• Forecast of market growth from 2025 to 2035• Strategic recommendations for businesses seeking to capitalize on the growing LPBD demand Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

