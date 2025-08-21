Leobit Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Second Consecutive Year

Leobit won Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®.

It is a great honor to receive the Silver Stevie Award for the second year in a row, recognizing our shift toward AI for internal efficiency and the AI transformations we deliver for our customers.” — Oleksa Stelmakh, Founder and CEO of Leobit

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leobit , a .NET, AI, and web application development company, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards(IBAs). This marks the second year in a row that Leobit’s customer service has been recognized on the global stage.The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July. Companies were evaluated in a number of categories for achievement in thought leadership, technology, sustainability, management, marketing, customer service, human resources, and more.Customer service award categories were established at the beginning of 2023 to recognize achievements in all customer service functions. This year’s Customer Service and Support Awards Judging Committee was chaired by Dennis Reno, an executive leader with over 20 years of experience in the SaaS technology sector. The committee also included executives and senior professionals from organizations such as PwC LLP, IBM, and Google.Judges recognized Leobit with a Silver StevieAward for the second consecutive year, emphasizing its high CSAT and NPS scores, exceptional client loyalty, the company’s AI-driven approach, operational maturity, and strong technical expertise.“Leobit’s entry shows a well-rounded, credible, and client-loved customer service operation, especially impressive given the added complexity of working across multiple regions and during geopolitical challenges. You've built a strong case that you're technically excellent, responsive, and proactive, with glowing client feedback and hard numbers to back it up.”“Leobit shows excellent customer service with high CSAT and NPS scores, strong client loyalty, and innovative AI tools.”“Very interesting and unique concepts provided, the company has set a benchmark in delivering exceptional support within the demanding realm of full-cycle web, .NET, and mobile application development.”“The company achieved high customer satisfaction with impressive metrics, earning over 70 industry recognitions. With strong technical expertise and AI innovation, the company introduced intelligent assistants to enhance engagement and continues to exceed client expectations through tailored solutions.”Leobit is deeply committed to client success. Beyond delivering full-cycle software engineering services, Leobit acts as a strategic partner – offering expert consultations and sharing project management best practices. This approach allows us to build long-term customer relationships, develop complex, reliable solutions, and implement effective processes that drive the best results for the clients’ projects.Leobit’s customers consistently highlight the company’s ability to exceed their expectations in software development, communication, and timely delivery. It is reflected in high CSAT and NPS scores, numerous customer testimonials, as well as a 4.9/5.0 rating on Clutch Leobit continuously explores emerging technologies and opportunities to strengthen its tech expertise, expand service offerings, and better cater to customers’ needs. One of our key focus areas is artificial intelligence, which has driven the development of several AI-powered solutions built on top of the company’s corporate LLM to enhance customer service and internal efficiency.Among such innovations is Leo, an AI/LLM-powered sales email auto-response solution. It processes incoming client emails and website form submissions, generating accurate, context-aware, and personalized replies within minutes. Leobit has also developed Leora, an AI-powered sales assistant that understands both spoken and written requests, enabling natural, conversational interactions with users. Trained on Leobit’s internal data, Leora can intelligently respond to customer queries by referencing relevant cases, technologies, and industry-specific knowledge.“It is a great honor to receive the Silver Stevie Award for the second year in a row. This recognition reflects our company-wide shift toward AI for internal efficiency and the AI transformations we deliver for our customers. From R&D in PoCs to building AI Workflows and AI Agents powered by LLMs, our commitment to AI-innovation continues to redefine how we create value. I’m grateful to the Leobit team whose vision, dedication, and drive make this achievement possible.”Oleksa Stelmakh, Founder and CEO of LeobitAbout LeobitLeobit is a .NET, AI, and web application development provider for technology companies and startups in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Angular, Blazor, iOS, Android, Azure, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, web, and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), London (UK), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

