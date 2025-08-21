1 Stop Pack n Ship Strengthens Role as Trusted International Moving Company and Experienced International Movers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Stop Pack n Ship , a well-established international moving company and provider of professional international movers , has announced an expanded range of relocation and shipping services designed to serve both individual and corporate clients worldwide.Since its founding in 1984, 1 Stop Pack n Ship has supported customers in Montgomery County and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area with reliable moving and shipping solutions. The Rockville-based company has grown steadily over the past four decades, earning a reputation for its ability to manage complex logistics with professionalism and care.At its core, 1 Stop Pack n Ship provides comprehensive residential, commercial, and international relocation services, with a focus on tailored solutions for fragile, oversized, and high-value items. From its Rockville facility, customers have access to secure storage, professional packing, and convenient local pickup, ensuring a streamlined process from start to finish.1 Stop Pack n Ship’s team of international movers specializes in handling delicate shipments such as fine art, antiques, medical equipment, electronics, and family heirlooms. With a combination of reinforced packaging, custom-built crates, and climate-controlled options, the company ensures that goods arrive safely at their destination.Its international reach extends to more than 200 countries and territories through partnerships with major global carriers. Clients benefit from cost-effective shipping rates, transparent delivery schedules, and full tracking visibility. These offerings are supported by a dedicated customer service team that guides clients through every step of the move.In addition to household moves, 1 Stop Pack n Ship offers freight and logistics services tailored to businesses. Options include fast air freight for urgent shipments, along with full container load and less-than-container load solutions for overseas transport. Door-to-door and door-to-port services are available, giving clients flexibility to balance costs and timing.The company also provides specialized support for international moves by helping customers prepare customs documentation and ensuring compliance with regulations. This reduces the risk of delays and helps clients avoid unnecessary complications when moving across borders.“As international movers, we understand how important it is to protect what matters most to our clients,” says Roy, Co-Founder of 1 Stop Pack n Ship. “Our goal has always been to provide secure, reliable, and efficient relocation services, no matter the size or complexity of the shipment.”Located at 2381 Lewis Avenue in Rockville, the company’s main facility serves as a hub for coordinating local, regional, and global relocations. From this location, 1 Stop Pack n Ship manages logistics that connect the Mid-Atlantic region with destinations around the world.More information about services can be found at https://1stoppacknship.com/ About 1 Stop Pack n Ship1 Stop Pack n Ship is a full-service international moving company offering customized packing, moving, and shipping solutions for individuals and businesses. Established in 1984, the company specializes in transporting fragile, high-value, and oversized items with care and efficiency. Serving both domestic and global clients, its team of professional international movers is committed to delivering reliable service, competitive pricing, and stress-free experiences.

