Black Hills, big impact: Veterans find VA support at Sturgis 2025

Veterans from across the nation ride into the stunning Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a celebration of freedom and camaraderie. This year, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was there to meet them.

VA hosted a 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo July 31 through Aug. 8 at the iconic event, offering personalized support to help hundreds of Veterans access the health care and benefits they’ve earned through their service.

Personal connections, lasting impact

For eight consecutive days, VA teams engaged hundreds of Veterans, many of whom had never accessed VA benefits. The Black Hills VA Health Care System, alongside the Sioux Falls and Fargo VA Regional Benefits Offices (VARO), played a vital role in delivering personal care and resources to Veterans. Their efforts led to 361 claims filed, 188 Intent to file for VA benefits, 117 Veterans enrolled in VA health care, and 128 pre-need burial applications by the National Cemetery Administration (NCA).

VA teams ensured no one was turned away, often working beyond event hours. Roaming the bustling streets of Sturgis and nearby Deadwood boosted outreach success. VA staff struck up conversations with Veterans and their families, inviting them to explore health care enrollment and disability claims support. These one-on-one interactions helped build trust, showing Veterans they’re not just a number but part of a community VA is dedicated to serving.

Josh Kosola, Ph.D., an Iraq War Veteran from South Dakota, experienced this dedication firsthand at the 2024 and 2025 Sturgis VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo Events. Against the recommendation of his Veteran Service Officer (VSO), Kosola met with VA representatives to discuss filing a new disability claim. They guided him to apply for additional compensation, which raised his rating to 100%. This process also revealed that he had been eligible for Special Monthly Compensation (SMC) since 2011 but had never been rated for it. Kosola was granted SMC on the spot, resulting in nearly $70,000 in retroactive pay dating back to 2011. Overwhelmed with gratitude, he said, “This correction was life-changing and left no doubt that VA wants to do right by me and other Veterans.”

From the Golden Coast to the Black Hills

Marine Veteran Byph Williams and Army Veteran Richard Fuente rode 1,300 miles from California to Sturgis together after receiving claims support at the 2024 rally. Frustrated by past struggles with VA claims, both men returned to Sturgis, knowing they could receive clear, personalized guidance that resulted in smooth and fast ratings the previous year. After another seamless experience in 2025, Fuente shared that, “These benefits transformed my life, improving my financial stability, mental health, and physical care for my injuries and ailments.” The positive ripple effect extended to his family’s well-being, providing them with greater security and peace of mind. Williams was equally upbeat and commented, “It was definitely worth coming to Sturgis to meet with the folks from VA at this event.”

A growing legacy of care

The VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo has become a cornerstone of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, drawing Veterans back year after year. Its strength lies in the quality of every interaction—staff listen, guide and tailor support to each Veteran’s needs. Stories from every Veteran highlight VA’s commitment to ensuring Veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice.

For many in the motorcycle community feeling disconnected from VA, Sturgis offers a welcoming bridge. Outreach efforts extend beyond a booth, with staff meeting Veterans in the heart of the rally to build confidence and trust. Each year, the impact grows, with more Veterans discovering VA health care, benefits and a renewed sense of connection. In the Black Hills, amidst the rumble of motorcycles, VA’s presence shows its dedication to honoring every Veteran’s service with the support they deserve.

Find a VA 1-on-1 Veteran Assistance Expo near you.