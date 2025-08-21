Carton Folding and Gluing Machine Market to Reach USD 965.7 Million by 2035 Driven by Automation and Sustainability

Carton Folding and Gluing Machine Market

The global carton folding & gluing machine market will hit USD 965.7M by 2035, growing at 4.0% CAGR as firms adopt automation & eco-friendly packaging

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carton Folding and Gluing Machine Market is on a steady growth trajectory, with its value projected to rise from USD 652.4 million in 2025 to USD 965.7 million by 2035, recording a 4.0% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth reflects the packaging industry’s rapid evolution, driven by automation, sustainability, and heightened demand for precision-based solutions.

As consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food sectors expand, the role of carton folding and gluing machines has become indispensable. These machines enable manufacturers to optimize operations, reduce waste, and meet the rising standards of packaging quality and compliance.

Market Dynamics: Efficiency Meets Sustainability

Carton folding and gluing machines are redefining packaging efficiency with advanced features like automatic feeding, folding, gluing, and counting systems. By minimizing manual intervention, these machines enhance performance and reduce labor costs—an essential advantage for manufacturers facing rising operational expenses.

Moreover, the industry’s shift toward eco-friendly packaging has intensified demand for machines that support recyclable materials, particularly paperboard. With sustainability mandates and consumer expectations aligning, manufacturers now require machines that can deliver both production speed and environmental compliance.

High capacity output, low maintenance requirements, and the ability to process diverse substrates—including barrier-coated boards and tamper-evident cartons—further highlight their value in fast-paced production lines.

Segmental Breakdown

The market is segmented by Material Type, Machine Type, Application, and Product Type, as well as by geographic regions.

- Material Type: Paperboard leads with 36.5% market share in 2025, reflecting its lightweight, cost-effective, and recyclable qualities. Its machinability and compatibility with high-speed systems make it the preferred substrate for automation-driven operations.

- Machine Type: Horizontal cartoning machines dominate with 52.9% share in 2025, valued for their ability to handle varied carton sizes and shapes at high throughput rates. With servo-driven systems, touchscreen controls, and robotic compatibility, these machines deliver efficiency and flexibility for large-scale operations.

- Application: The food sector accounts for 39.4% of the market in 2025, fueled by rising demand for packaged and ready-to-eat meals. These machines offer hygienic design, contamination-free operations, and rapid changeovers—key for processors managing multiple SKU formats.

- Product Type: Both hot melt and cold melt gluing machines are being adopted depending on adhesive needs, with hot melt solutions increasingly favored for speed and strong bonding.

Regional Insights

Growth opportunities are strongest across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with unique market drivers in each region.

- North America: A mature market driven by regulatory requirements for safe, traceable, and sustainable packaging, particularly in pharmaceuticals and food.

- Asia-Pacific: Industrial expansion, rising packaged food consumption, and cost-effective manufacturing hubs make the region a hotspot for market growth.

- Europe: Stringent environmental regulations and strong adoption of eco-friendly materials are fueling demand for machines optimized for recyclable substrates.

Market Drivers: Why Manufacturers are Investing

- Automation Integration – Software-driven control systems, predictive maintenance, and Industry 4.0 integration are transforming carton folding and gluing into intelligent packaging solutions.

- Sustainability Demands – Paperboard’s recyclability and machinability place it at the forefront of eco-compliant packaging.

- Operational Agility – Rapid changeover capabilities and reduced downtime ensure manufacturers can scale efficiently while maintaining quality.

- Consumer Demand for Packaged Goods – Rising demand in food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals requires adaptable, high-volume production systems.

Challenges Ahead

While the market outlook is positive, manufacturers face challenges including the high initial investment cost of advanced machines and varying performance on different surfaces. Nonetheless, the long-term efficiency gains, scalability, and compliance benefits continue to outweigh these constraints, pushing adoption forward.

Key Players Shaping the Market

Leading companies driving innovation in this space include:

- SubaSolutions Pvt. Ltd

- Senzani Brevetti Spa

- Shanghai Longing Machinery Co. Ltd

- British Converting Solution Ltd

- Precision Machines & Automation

- Boxtech Ltd

- Kirti Engineering Works

- Vijaya Grakiks Inc.

- EMC Industry Co. Ltd

These players are focusing on automation, user-friendly design, and expanded regional presence to strengthen their market positions.

Future Outlook: Toward Intelligent Packaging

As manufacturers navigate stricter compliance standards, higher production targets, and sustainability goals, carton folding and gluing machines are becoming critical assets. Integration with vision-based quality checks, robotic loading systems, and real-time monitoring will drive the next phase of growth.

With packaging serving as the first point of consumer interaction, investment in these machines is no longer optional but strategic. By 2035, the market’s expansion to USD 965.7 million will reflect not only volume growth but also the transformation of packaging into a smarter, greener, and more efficient industry standard.

