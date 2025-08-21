Kvass Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits a High CAGR % by 2030

Surge in influence of social media, growth in millennial population, rise in consumer awareness & change in consumer preferences drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kvass market size was generated $2.38 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $6.23 billion by 2030, and witnessing with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in influence of social media, growth in millennial population, rise in consumer awareness, and change in consumer preferences drive the growth of the global kvass market. However, availability of substitute products and threat of counterfeit kvass drink hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of e-commerce and rise in demand for the premium drinks in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13089 Increasing demand for functional beverages and growing concern about the health is likely to upsurge the growth of the kvass market. Growing awareness regarding health benefits of kvass and demand for low ABV content and flavored alcoholic beverages is likely to generate more demand for kvass during the forecast period.Kvass is especially popular in Russia. It is made from rye bread. Rye bread is a type of bread made with various proportions of flour from rye grain. It can be light or dark in color. Kvass is made by the natural fermentation of bread, such as wheat, rye, or barley, and sometimes flavored using fruit, berries, raisins, or birch sap.According to the Institute of Food Technologists, the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan reported that today’s consumers are looking for customizable beverages, and dietary solutions that will help them more aggressively meet their own unique nutrition and personal health goals. General health and wellness products and programs no longer fit all. Similarly, people living in other emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and UAE have also become aware of the health benefits of consuming functional beverages, flavored alcoholic beverages and low ABV content beverages. Furthermore, growing health hazards due to consumption of sprits and beer, people are increasingly inclining to consume low alcohol content beverages with some health related benefits. Thus, kvass is expected to gain major popularity among alcohol beverage consumers.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kvass-market/purchase-options The kvass market segmented into flavor type, packaging type, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor type, the market is categorized into apple, lemon, cherry, mint, beets, strawberry and others. By packaging type, it is bifurcated into bottle, can and others. Depending on price point, it is segregated into premium and mass. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket, convenience store, e-commerce, food service and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Poland, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, EU5 and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South-East Asia, Australia, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global kvass market. This is due social media, local events/promotions and presence of traditional kvass processing industries, who associates the kvass with high quality products, sustainability and local produced products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in millennial population and dynamic changes in the consumption pattern of the developing countries.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13089 Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected global logistics and transportation, which has affected on the kvass market. Restrictions have had a direct impact on the food and beverage supply chain with the tightening of transportation and port capacities whilst also leading to an increase in shipping and freight costs. Furthermore, this has resulted in the shortage of food and beverage supply, which is likely leading to choked production and affected availability of food & beverage products at retail level. Thus, Covid-19 has disturbed the whole value chain and supply chain of the kvass industry , which in turn negatively impacted the growth of the product market.Leading Market Players:-All Stars BeveragesBryanskpivoCarlsberg GroupCoca-Cola CompanyGubernijaKvass Beverages LLCMaltra FoodsOchakovoPepsiCo Inc.Piebalgas alusTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Coconut Sugar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market-A16949 Adaptogens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptogens-market-A16862 Skim Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skim-yogurt-market-A31346

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.