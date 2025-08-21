Dev Technosys Sets New Standards in Mobile App Development with AI, Blockchain

Mobile App Development with AI, Blockchain Top AI Development Companies Top Blockchain Development companies

CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By skillfully incorporating blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) into mobile applications, Dev Technosys, a well-known mobile app development firm with over 15 years of experience, is redefining the technology sector. Dev Technosys is revolutionizing digital experiences and assisting companies in future-proofing their operations with its innovative and forward-thinking approach.

Pioneering the Future of Mobile Applications

Businesses are turning their attention to intelligent, secure, and networked solutions as the global digital transformation picks up speed. Recognizing this need, Dev Technosys has made the audacious decision to integrate next-generation technologies into each stage of app development. From blockchain-powered security and IoT-enabled connection to predictive AI-driven analytics, the company is at the forefront of developing programs that serve both modern customers and businesses.

According to Tarun Nagar, CEO of Dev Technosys, “mobile applications today cannot remain limited to functionality; they need to be smart, adaptive, and resilient.” He added, “We are ensuring that our clients not only meet but surpass user expectations by integrating AI, Blockchain, and IoT, while preparing for a highly dynamic and competitive digital ecosystem.”

AI Integration: More Intelligent Apps for More Intelligent Companies

Dev Technosys has incorporated artificial intelligence as a key component of its mobile app development strategy, as it is revolutionizing various sectors. Dev Technosys is the prominent AI Development services provider offering affordable costs to create apps that can evaluate user activity, provide tailored suggestions, automate workflows, and improve customer interaction by utilizing machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Whether it's an e-commerce platform that makes personalized product recommendations or a healthcare app that provides real-time diagnostics, Dev Technosys makes sure that AI-driven apps enable companies to run more effectively and engage with clients in meaningful ways.

Top AI Development Companies

Artificial Intelligence is shaping the future of industries by enabling smarter applications, predictive insights, and automation at scale. Below are some of the leading AI development companies driving global innovation:

1 Dev Technosys- A global IT services provider specializing in AI-driven mobile and web applications. Expertise includes machine learning, NLP, and predictive analytics for scalable enterprise solutions.

2 IBM (Watson AI)- A pioneer in AI, IBM Watson offers predictive analytics, AI-powered chatbots, and industry-specific intelligent platforms.

3 Google Cloud AI- Offers robust machine learning and AI solutions.

4 Amazon Web Services (AWS AI/ML)- Provides AI and ML services like SageMaker, Rekognition.

5 OpenAI- Known for building advanced generative AI models like GPT, OpenAI.

6 Salesforce (Einstein AI)- Delivers AI-driven CRM solutions with predictive insights, customer analytics, and automation features.

7 Oracle AI- Offers integrated AI capabilities across cloud and enterprise solutions.

8 SAP AI- Provides AI-powered business tools for finance, supply chain, HR, and enterprise resource planning.

Blockchain Integration: Scalable Security & Transparency

In the digital age, security and transparency continue to be major concerns. Blockchain technology has been adopted by Dev Technosys to create decentralized, impenetrable, and extremely secure mobile applications. Dev Technosys's blockchain-powered applications provide strong data security, transparent financial transactions, and increased consumer and company confidence with best crypto exchange wallet app development.

The blockchain development company is leading the way in integrating blockchain technology across several industries, from transparent supply chain solutions for logistics firms to safe payment gateways for financial apps. This creates an environment of trust and accountability in addition to protecting important data.

Industry-Specific Innovation

Dev Technosys is known for its ability to customize technologies for particular sectors. The company's IoT, blockchain, and AI-powered solutions cover a wide range of industries, including:

• Healthcare: IoT-enabled wearables, blockchain-secured medical records, and AI-driven patient monitoring.

• Finance: AI-powered fraud detection, secure digital wallets, and decentralized blockchain applications.

• E-commerce: Smart supply chain management, blockchain-backed transactions, and personalized shopping experiences.

• Automotive: Connected vehicle ecosystems, predictive maintenance, and IoT-based vehicle tracking.

• Logistics: IoT-driven fleet management and transparent blockchain supply chain solutions.

• Travel App: Personalized trip planning with AI, IoT-enabled smart travel experiences, and secure bookings via blockchain.

• Real Estate: Smart property management with IoT integration and tokenized real estate assets on blockchain.

• Video Streaming: Decentralized content delivery networks and blockchain-powered rights management for creators.

• Education: AI-driven personalized learning platforms, blockchain-secured academic records, IoT-enabled smart classrooms, and educational chatbots for student support, virtual tutoring, and administrative assistance.



This guarantees that clients receive tailored, future-ready solutions by tackling the particular difficulties faced by each business.

Advancing Digital Transformation before and beyond 2025

Dev Technosys is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation as industries change. The path to transform digital landscapes is just getting started with the integration of AI, Blockchain, and IoT. The organization also keeps investigating developments in AR/VR, cloud computing, and edge technologies.



Top Blockchain Development Companies

Here are some of the top global blockchain development companies driving innovation and transformation across industries:

1 Dev Technosys- A global IT solutions provider specializing in blockchain, ICO Token, crypto wallet development, delivering secure and scalable digital applications worldwide.

2 TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)- Delivers blockchain-powered enterprise solutions that enhance transparency, security, and efficiency across industries.

3 Infosys- Offers blockchain-based digital transformation services, enabling financial, healthcare, and supply chain enterprises with secure platforms.

4 Wipro- Leverages blockchain innovation labs to build secure, transparent, and scalable solutions for global clients.

5 3i Infotech- Focuses on digital transformation, providing blockchain-driven services that improve compliance, security, and trust.

6 Cognizant- Develops blockchain solutions to enhance trust and transparency in financial services, healthcare, and supply chain ecosystems.

7 Collabera- Enables enterprises to innovate with blockchain-powered digital engineering and scalable technology solutions.

8 Microsoft- Through Azure Blockchain, delivers enterprise-ready decentralized systems with high security and scalability.

About Dev Technosys

Dev Technosys, a top mobile and custom software development company founded in 2010, offers cutting-edge IT solutions in a variety of fields. With more than 15 years of industry expertise and a staff of over 150 tech specialists, the organization has successfully worked with Fortune 500 corporations, startups, and enterprises.

