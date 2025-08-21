WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Communication Intelligence Market Reach USD 12.9 Billion by 2031 Growing at 6.1% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global communication intelligence market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Factors
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in electronic warfare and machine learning majorly in defense departments around the world drive the global communication intelligence market. Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by government across the globe. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share.Market SegmentationThe global communication intelligence market is segmented on the basis of mobility, platform, and region. By mobility, the market is sub-segmented into fixed and man-portable. By platform industry, the market is classified into airborne, ground, naval, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The communication intelligence market is segmented into Mobility and Platform.Key PlayersLeading market players of the global communication intelligence market analyzed in the research include Bae systems, inc., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, elbit systems ltd, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., hensoldt, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31755 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Based on mobility, the fixed segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. COVID-19 Scenario
● The demand for military equipment over couple of years is unlikely to be affected because money for the defense projects were set aside before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as they are vital to national defence. As a result, the market for COMINT systems is expected to expand in the future years.
● Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by government across the globe. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 