Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company's Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the size of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market has seen substantial growth. It's predicted to expand from $28.95 billion in 2024 to $30.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors driving growth in the past have included the growing incidence of infectious diseases, a heightened demand for early and precise diagnoses, the rise of global outbreaks and pandemics, an increase in healthcare awareness and access, as well as elevated investment in diagnostic research and technology.

Significant growth is anticipated in the field of infectious disease molecular diagnostics, with market size projected to rise to $36.98 billion in 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This upward trend in the upcoming years can be tied to factors such as the escalating usage of point-of-care testing, increasing emphasis on personalised medicine, heightened governmental aid towards managing infectious diseases, broadened healthcare framework in developing markets, and a surge in respiratory diseases. Key trends foreseen in this timeframe include progress in real-time polymerase chain reaction technology, sophisticated incorporation of artificial intelligence in diagnostic procedures, creation of multiplex testing panels, advancements in portable and home-based diagnostic tools, and automation improvements in molecular diagnostic processes.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market?

The escalating incidence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market. Infectious diseases, caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can be transmitted directly or indirectly from one individual to another. This surge in infectious diseases is mainly attributed to globalization and increased travel, which allows pathogens to quickly cross borders and escalate localized outbreaks into global health crises. Molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases contribute to the management of these diseases by enabling prompt, precise detection of pathogens at the genetic level. This leads to early diagnosis, targeted therapy, and efficient control of outbreaks. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency based in the U.S, reported in November 2023, that in 2022, the U.S recorded 8,331 tuberculosis (TB) cases, indicating a 5.9% increase in the number of cases compared to 2021. Therefore, the rising incidence of infectious diseases is fueling the growth of the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.

Which Players Dominate The Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Biomerieux S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Significant players in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market are placing emphasis on the creation of novel solutions like real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits. These innovations are tailored towards enabling swift, precise and large-scale detection of infectious agents. Real-time PCR kits, as diagnostic implements, amplify and instantly identify the specific genetic content of pathogens in real time, facilitating the quick and accurate diagnosis of infectious illnesses. To illustrate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a prolific biotechnology firm in the United States, introduced Applied Biosystems TaqPath PCR kits in India in February 2023. These kits are tailored for detecting infectious diseases and feature a speedy, ultra-sensitive multiplex diagnostic capability. This feature allows real-time PCR detection of infectious disease targets with an end-to-end process from extracting ribonucleic acid to creating a diagnostic report, all within roughly 4 hours. Moreover, these kits possess multiplexed assays targeting various genomic regions of pathogens, include internal procedure controls, and offer automated data interpretation, which minimizes user errors and enhances the credibility of the results.

Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Kits And Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction, In Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Chips And Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Respiratory Diseases, Tuberculosis, Meningitis, Gastrointestinal Tract Infections, Human Papillomavirus, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Sepsis, Drug Resistance Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Kits And Reagents: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Or Ribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction Reagents, Isothermal Amplification Kits, Probe-Based Detection Reagents, Pathogen-Specific Assay Kits

2) By Instruments: Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Isothermal Amplification Instruments, Automated Sample Preparation Systems, Next-Generation Sequencing Platforms, Microarray Analyzers

3) By Software And Services: Data Analysis And Interpretation Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Cloud-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostic Platforms, Instrument Integration And Workflow Management Tools, Bioinformatics Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics, North America stood as the leading region. Anticipated growth is fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

