DiPilla Dentistry St. Clair Shores Welcomes Dr. Kowynia to Join Dr. Karas in Providing Exceptional Care

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, MI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiPilla Dentistry of St. Clair Shores is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jessica Kowynia, DMD, to its esteemed team, joining the highly respected Dr. Thomas Karas, DDS. This exciting expansion strengthens the practice’s commitment to providing personalized, family-like dental care to the St. Clair Shores community and beyond.Dr. Jessica Kowynia brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for patient-centered care to DiPilla Dentistry. A graduate of the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience, Dr. Kowynia earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Dental Medicine. Known for her dedication to patient comfort and oral health education, Dr. Kowynia prioritizes listening to her patients’ unique needs, ensuring a tailored and compassionate dental experience. As a member of the American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry, she remains at the forefront of dental innovation. A Chesterfield, Michigan native, Dr. Kowynia is deeply connected to the local community and is excited to serve families in the area.Joining her is Dr. Thomas Karas, a cornerstone of the St. Clair Shores dental community since starting his practice in 1980. Renowned for his gentle, honest, and compassionate approach, Dr. Karas has earned a stellar reputation, with patients praising his trustworthiness and family-like care. Dr. Karas is celebrated for creating a relaxing, home-like atmosphere at the practice, making every visit a comfortable and welcoming experience. Patients have shared heartfelt reviews, with one noting, “Dr. Karas is a man you can trust. He is honest. My family and I will never go anywhere else!”Under the leadership of Dr. Robert DiPilla, the official dentist of the Detroit Pistons, DiPilla Dentistry is a leader in general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. With offices in Detroit, Birmingham , New Baltimore, St. Clair Shores, the practice is known for its state-of-the-art technology and commitment to exceptional patient care. The addition of Dr. Kowynia alongside Dr. Karas enhances the practice’s mission to provide a first-class, family-oriented dental experience that promotes healthy, beautiful smiles for patients of all ages.“Welcoming Dr. Kowynia to our team is a tremendous milestone for DiPilla Dentistry,” said Dr. Robert DiPilla. “Her dedication to personalized care and patient education perfectly aligns with our values, and together with Dr. Karas’s longstanding commitment to treating patients like family, we are poised to continue delivering unparalleled dental care to the St. Clair Shores community.”Patients consistently praise the warm, welcoming environment at DiPilla Dentistry, with reviews highlighting the friendly staff and exceptional service: “From beginning to end, my experience was wonderful. A very personable staff and they were extremely informative. It’s a very beautiful and clean facility. Great experience!” The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, braces, teeth whitening, and restorative treatments, all designed to enhance oral health and patient confidence.DiPilla Dentistry of St. Clair Shores invites new and existing patients to schedule appointments with Dr. Kowynia and Dr. Karas by calling (586) 775-3960 or visiting www.drdipilla.com . The office is located at 25625 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081. About DiPilla Dentistry : DiPilla Dentistry has been a trusted name in dental care for over 25 years, providing top-tier general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry across its offices in Detroit, Birmingham, New Baltimore, and St. Clair Shores. Led by Dr. Robert DiPilla, the practice is committed to delivering celebrity-level care with cutting-edge technology and a focus on patient comfort. As the official dentist of the Detroit Pistons, DiPilla Dentistry continues to set the standard for excellence in oral health.Media Contact: DiPilla Dentistry of St. Clair ShoresPhone: (586) 775-3960Email: info@drdipilla.comWebsite: www.drdipilla.com

