Green Logistics Services Market Size to Reach $2.61 Trillion by 2034, Driven by 7.8% CAGR

The global green logistics services market size was approximately USD 1,428.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 2,605.65 billion by 2034

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive SummaryThe global green logistics services market Size was valued at USD 1,428.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,605.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of ~7.80% (2025–2034). This growth reflects the urgent push toward decarbonization, stricter regulatory frameworks, and rising consumer and corporate demand for sustainable, low-emission supply chains. Companies adopting renewable energy fleets, optimizing networks, and investing in circular logistics models are set to lead the next decade of transformation.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/green-logistics-services-market Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global green logistics services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.80% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global green logistics services market size was valued at approximately USD 1,428.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,605.65 billion by 2034.The green logistics services market is projected to grow significantly due to rising operational savings, increasing consumer awareness and eco-conscious behavior, and improvements in clean transportation solutions.Based on business type, the distribution segment is expected to lead the market, while the warehousing segment is expected to grow considerably.Based on mode of operation, the roadway distribution is the dominant segment, while the storage segment is projected to witness sizable revenue growth over the forecast period.Based on end use, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to lead the market compared to the automotive segment.Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by Asia Pacific.Market DynamicsKey Growth DriversDecarbonization mandates: Net-zero pledges and government policies are accelerating demand for green transport, storage, and distribution solutions.E-commerce boom: Higher parcel volumes increase emissions, driving adoption of last-mile EVs, drones, and micro-fulfillment centers.Fuel & cost optimization: Alternative fuels (biofuels, SAF, hydrogen, LNG) and route optimization software reduce OPEX while cutting emissions.Corporate ESG commitments: Retailers, manufacturers, and tech companies require logistics partners to provide carbon transparency and reporting.Technological innovation: AI, IoT, blockchain, and digital twins help optimize fleet utilization and traceability.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/green-logistics-services-market ChallengesHigh capex for fleet electrification and renewable-powered warehousing.Limited charging/refueling infrastructure for hydrogen and EV fleets.Supply chain complexity in ensuring carbon accounting and scope 3 emission verification.Regional policy fragmentation, creating uneven adoption across markets.OpportunitiesGreen corridors: Decarbonized trade lanes using hybrid vessels, SAF aviation, and EV trucking.Circular logistics: Reverse logistics for recycling, repair, and resale (fashion, electronics).Green warehousing: Solar rooftops, automated energy management, and carbon-neutral storage.Data services: Carbon tracking dashboards and emissions-based pricing as value-add services.Market SegmentationBy Service TypeGreen Transportation (EV fleets, hybrid trucks, sustainable aviation fuel, rail electrification)Green Warehousing (renewable-powered facilities, energy-efficient HVAC, robotics)Reverse & Circular Logistics (returns, recycling, waste minimization)Carbon Accounting & Reporting (digital dashboards, ESG compliance)By Mode of TransportRoad: EVs, hydrogen trucks, route optimizationAir: SAF adoption, hybrid propulsion, carbon offset programsRail: Electrification and intermodal growthMaritime: LNG, biofuels, wind-assist technologies, slow steaming strategiesBy End-Use IndustryE-commerce & Retail (fastest adoption, last-mile decarbonization)Automotive (EV supply chains, battery recycling)Food & Beverage (cold chain sustainability)Pharma & Healthcare (temperature-controlled green logistics)Manufacturing & Heavy Industry (bulk transport optimization, low-carbon freight)Regional InsightsNorth America: Strong policy support (Inflation Reduction Act, California EV mandates), high EV logistics adoption, and corporate ESG-driven demand.Europe: Largest market share; aggressive decarbonization targets under EU Green Deal; investments in hydrogen corridors and green ports.Asia–Pacific: Fastest growth; e-commerce surge in China, India, and Southeast Asia; government-backed EV fleet incentives; strong maritime logistics.Latin America: Gradual adoption; urban green mobility programs and renewable-powered warehouses in Brazil, Mexico, Chile.Middle East & Africa: Logistics hubs (Dubai, Saudi Vision 2030) investing in sustainable freight corridors; Africa adopting solar-powered micro-logistics.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/green-logistics-services-market Competitive LandscapeLeading Players (illustrative)DHL Group (GoGreen Solutions)UPS (Sustainable Logistics)FedEx (Carbon-Neutral Roadmap 2040)DB SchenkerKuehne + Nagel (Net Zero Carbon Program)Maersk (Decarbonized Ocean & Inland Logistics)GEODISCEVA LogisticsXPO LogisticsStrategies:Heavy investment in EV and alternative fuel fleets.Partnerships with renewable energy providers.Integration of digital emissions tracking platforms.M&A activity in niche sustainable logistics startups.Technology TrendsAI-powered logistics orchestration: demand forecasting, dynamic routing, fuel reduction.Digital twins for carbon-efficient supply chain modeling.IoT-enabled telematics for fleet and warehouse energy monitoring.Blockchain carbon traceability to verify low-emission transport and trade documentation.Automation & robotics in warehouses for energy efficiency.Outlook & Recommendations (2025–2034)Adopt modular fleets: blend EV, hydrogen, and hybrid to balance infrastructure readiness.Invest in carbon accounting platforms: logistics providers offering transparent ESG dashboards will secure corporate contracts.Form green partnerships: joint ventures in green corridors, renewable ports, and sustainable aviation hubs.Localize fulfillment: micro-warehouses in urban areas to cut last-mile emissions.Upsell reverse logistics: integrate circular economy flows into B2B and B2C supply chains.ConclusionThe green logistics services market is entering a high-growth decade, expanding from USD 1,428.78B (2024) to USD 2,605.65B (2034) at 7.80% CAGR. 