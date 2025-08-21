UGREEN and Genshin Impact Continue Strategic Partnership at gamescom 2025

UGREEN prepared exclusive, co-branded rewards for Genshin Impact fans, showcased at the game’s booth at gamescom. The HoYoverse booth, home to Genshin Impact's showcase, was filled with fans and visitors on the first day of gamescom.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UGREEN , a leading innovator in consumer electronics with over 200 million users worldwide, announced a continuation of its strategic collaboration with Genshin Impact , the world-popular open-world adventure RPG from HoYoverse. This latest partnership activity, which marks UGREEN’s debut at gamescom, highlights the brand’s support for the Genshin Impact booth and a series of engaging activities designed to enhance the experience for players and visitors.At this year's gamescom, Genshin Impact features Nod-Krai, a new region in the game's upcoming annual major expansion. The game also unveils the world's first Nod-Krai-themed booth, which will set the stage for a new phase of the main storyline and feature the new character, adept Lightkeeper warrior, Flins. The booth offers an immersive experience, with showcases of distinctive factions and an interactive challenge to help Flins defeat the Wild Hunt.UGREEN is a proud partner of this showcase, bringing the Genshin Impact experience beyond the screen with interactive activities and exclusive rewards. Attendees can participate in a collaboration event by scanning a QR code to follow UGREEN's DE social media channels and receive a custom HoYoverse Café drink. Another QR code allows visitors to register for an online prize draw, with exclusive rewards from UGREEN and Genshin Impact. Adding to the excitement, over 5,000 interactive gifts have been prepared for players who participate in the on-site activities.This collaboration extends UGREEN’s fusion of advanced technology with gaming culture, following March’s sold-out "Power Up, Game On" co-branded collection. That line, featuring the fan-favourite character Kinich from the nation of Natlan (a nation in Teyvat), included a 20,000mAh fast-charging power bank, a 100W cable, a 65W GaN charger, and a Qi2 MagSafe wireless charger, all designed to keep players powered through their longest adventures. This new collaboration at gamescom continues to bring fresh and delightful experiences to users and players, featuring UGREEN's innovative technology and the expansive world of Genshin Impact.UGREEN’s support for the Genshin Impact’s booth, located at Hall 6, C031 at Koelnmesse, runs from August 20 to 24. This continued collaboration between the two brands exemplifies how leading technology brands and gaming developers can create a more dynamic and rewarding experience for the global gaming community, setting a new standard for synergy and bringing the world of Teyvat to life for fans everywhere.About UGREENSince 2012, UGREEN has been committed to creating innovative and affordable electronic devices and accessories. With a user-focused approach, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide. UGREEN offers a wide range of products, including charging devices, phone and computer accessories, and home and automobile solutions. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com About Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 5.0, Natlan, the sixth of the seven nations is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.About gamescomgamescom, held annually at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. The event brings together the international gaming community and the entire games industry, with both a public-facing Entertainment Area and a business-exclusive Business Area.

Check out the “Genshin Impact: A Lantern in the Night” trailer here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.