Fusion CX Expands India Operations with New 1,000-Seat, 54,000 sq. ft. Facility in Siliguri

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, a global customer experience (CX), has launched a new 1,000-seat (∼3,000 shift seats), 54,000 sq. ft. delivery center in Siliguri, West Bengal. The center is designed as a hub for Ecommerce and Retail support, focusing on customer and seller experience while providing omnichannel solutions across voice, email, chat, social, and in-app messaging. This expansion strengthens Fusion CX’s presence in India and highlights Siliguri’s growing role as a center for talent and education.Shri Babul Supriyo, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal, graced the inauguration along with Fusion CX co-founders Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi.Siliguri is emerging as a gateway city with strong talent and a thriving educational base, making it well-suited for scaling digital-first and knowledge-driven services. The new facility positions Siliguri as a hub for commerce CX, data annotation, and industry-specific services, enhancing Fusion CX’s global delivery capabilities.“Siliguri’s rise as a CX hub is a milestone for the state, creating large-scale employment opportunities and showcasing Bengal’s growing strength in the IT and BPM sectors.” — Shri Babul Supriyo, Honorable Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal“The Siliguri expansion underscores Fusion CX’s commitment to creating a next-generation hub for Ecommerce CX and advanced data-driven services.”— Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-founder, Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of Fusion CX“With its unique blend of talent, connectivity, and academic depth, Siliguri gives us the momentum to scale rapidly and deliver world-class solutions in CX, data services, and outsourcing.” — Kishore Saraogi, Co-founder, Managing Director, and COO of Fusion CXFusion CX’s new Siliguri facility brings together scale, advanced technology, and employee-first design to serve the growing needs of Ecommerce, Retail, and Quick Commerce enterprises. The center delivers end-to-end customer and seller support across L1 and L2 functions, including complaints, requests, catalogue management, lending, fraud prevention, ad sales, onboarding, and education. It also offers agile Quick Commerce solutions with flexible staffing models such as lean shifts, split shifts, and seasonal ramp-ups to meet dynamic business demands.Spanning 54,000 sq. ft. with 1,000 seats (~3,000 shift seats) and over 400 FTEs, the Siliguri facility is already managing multi-channel engagements at scale. It also drives innovation in AI and Data Services, covering data annotation, training data preparation, compliance, and advanced analytics powered by Omind’s automation. Designed with an employee-first approach, the center features modern training rooms, collaboration zones, and state-of-the-art amenities, enabling seamless omnichannel delivery across voice, chat, email, social, and digital platforms.Fusion CX’s new Siliguri facility is a testament to the company’s long-term vision: blending global scale with local strength to deliver next-generation CX solutions.About Fusion CXFounded in 2004, Fusion CX is a global provider of customer experience and BPO solutions with over 20,000 employees across 40 delivery centers in 15 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, and Atlanta, USA, Fusion CX delivers support in 25 languages to 190+ global clients in Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and High-Tech. Its AI arm, Omind, powers digital transformation with real-time automation and intelligent CX innovations. Learn more at www.fusioncx.com and www.omind.ai

