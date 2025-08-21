Carbonate Market Exclusive Report with Detailed Study Analysis

Carbonate Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbonate Market by Type (Dimethyl, Propylene, Ethylene, Glycerol, 1,2-Epoxydodecane, 1,2-Hexadecene, Styrene, Epichlorohydrin, and Others), Application (Solvent, Catalyst, Electrolyte, Additive, Cleaner, and Others), and End Use (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Energy & Power, Polymer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030Market Size:- 2020: $3.5 Billion- 2030 (Forecast): $7.1 Billion- CAGR (2021–2030): 7.2%𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3201 Prime Growth Drivers:- Rising demand for dimethyl carbonate in textiles.- Increasing adoption of organic carbonates in solvent & electrolyte applications.- Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry creating new growth avenues.- Challenge: Side effects linked with organic carbonates may hinder market growth.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Glycerol Carbonates – Largest share in 2020 (~⅓ of market); growth driven by sustainability & versatility.- Dimethyl Carbonates – Fastest-growing segment with 8.1% CAGR, supported by eco-friendly benefits.By End Use:- Paints & Coatings – Leading segment (~⅓ of market in 2020), fueled by propylene carbonate’s polar nature & mineral wetting properties.- Polymer Industry – Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% due to rising demand for packaging materials.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific (followed by Europe & North America) – Dominated the market in 2020 with 40%+ revenue share.- Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% by 2030, driven by rapid tech advancements & demand for eco-friendly coatings.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- Huntsman International LLC- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.- Empower Materials- Anmol Chemicals Group- Kowa Company Ltd.- Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.- ReactChem Co. Ltd.- SMC Global- TOAGOSEI Co. Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbonates-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

