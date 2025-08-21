The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hemostatic Agents Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.2% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $5.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Hemostatic Agents Market?

The market for hemostatic agents has seen substantial growth in the past years. With a projected increase from $4.19 billion in 2024 to $4.42 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 5.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an aging global population, escalating instances of trauma and accidents, a heightened prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, a rising occurrence of bleeding disorders like hemophilia, and an increased patient count with liver diseases and clotting defects.

In the next few years, the hemostatic agents market size is anticipated to experience robust growth, increasing to $5.43 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%. Factors contributing to the expected growth during the forecast period include the growing number of surgical procedures, the expansion of minimally invasive surgeries, the escalating demand for orthopedic surgeries, the rise in cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries, and the increasing need for hemostasis in dental surgeries. The forecast period will witness significant trends such as improvements in hemostatic agent formulations, the debut of bioengineered and recombinant agents, an increased product shelf-life and stability, the emergence of combination products, and the creation of synthetic and absorbable hemostats.

Download a free sample of the hemostatic agents market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25780&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hemostatic Agents Market?

The escalating count of surgical interventions is predicted to boost the hemostatic agents market's expansion in the future. Surgical interventions are healthcare procedures executed by medical professionals using specific tools to treat, mend, or excise body parts for health-related objectives. The escalation in surgical interventions can be mainly credited to the escalating count of chronic diseases, which frequently require surgical treatment to manage health problems and enhance the results for patients. Hemostatic agents play a vital role in surgeries since they aid in halting bleeding promptly, thus reducing blood loss and enhancing clarity in the surgery zone for precise work. For instance, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), a professional organization based in the UK, reported that in March 2023, there were 31,057 cosmetic surgeries conducted in 2022, reflecting a 102% surge from the preceding year. Moreover, women accounted for 93% of those procedures, manifesting a 101% increase compared to 2021. Therefore, the escalating count of surgical interventions is fueling the expansion of the hemostatic agents market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Hemostatic Agents Market?

Major players in the Hemostatic Agents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson & Co.

• CSL Ltd.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Teleflex Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

• Gelita Medical

• Artivion Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hemostatic Agents Industry?

Leading businesses operating in the market for hemostatic agents are prioritizing the creation of improved solutions, for example, collagen-based hemostats, in order to provide swift and efficient hemostasis along with tissue sealing for various forms of surgeries, including both open and minimally invasive procedures. These collagen-based hemostats, which are hemostatic substances created from purified collagen, aid in halting bleeding by bolstering the body’s innate clotting process at the location of a wound or surgical cut. For instance, Baxter, a healthcare company based in the US, introduced HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat, which is an absorbable pad based on collagen, in March 2025. This innovative pad based on collagen incorporates a dual-action system that combines a collagen matrix with an NHS-PEG layer, forming a hydrogel upon coming into contact with moisture. This enables the swift sealing of bleeding sites and ensures robust adhesion to wet tissues, making it an ideal choice for even minimally invasive surgeries where other agents might not be as efficient. This patch achieves hemostasis in less than two minutes, eliminating the necessity for special preparation or temperature-controlled storage and thus, simplifying surgical procedures. It also naturally disintegrates in the body within a time span of 6 to 8 weeks and can be stored at standard room temperature for up to three years, satisfying crucial clinical and storage demands.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hemostatic Agents Market Report?

The hemostatic agents market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Fibrin Sealants, Other Types

2) By Application: Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Nursing Homes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Thrombin-Based Hemostats: Bovine Thrombin, Human Thrombin, Poxidized Regenerated Cellulose (Orc)Ine Thrombin, Combined Thrombin Products

2) By Gelatin-Based Hemostats: Absorbable Gelatin Sponges, Gelatin Powder, Gelatin Paste, Gelatin With Thrombin

3) By Collagen-Based Hemostats: Collagen Sponges, Collagen Powder, Collagen With Thrombin, Collagen Sheets Or Patches

4) By Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats: Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) Pads, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) Mesh, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) Powder, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) With Other Active Agents

5) By Combination Hemostats: Gelatin And Thrombin Combinations, Collagen And Thrombin Combinations, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) And Thrombin Combinations, Multi-Agent Combinations

6) By Fibrin Sealants: Human Plasma-Derived Fibrin Sealants, Recombinant Fibrin Sealants, Sprayable Fibrin Sealants, Liquid Fibrin Sealants, Fibrin Sealants With Antimicrobials

7) By Other Types: Polysaccharide-Based Hemostats, Synthetic Polymer-Based Hemostats, Microfibrillar Collagen Hemostats, Chitosan-Based Hemostats, Calcium-Based Hemostats

View the full hemostatic agents market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostatic-agents-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Hemostatic Agents Market?

In the Hemostatic Agents Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most significant market in 2024 with anticipated growth. The report includes comprehensive analysis of all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hemostatic Agents Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hemostasis Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostasis-products-global-market-report

Hematology Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hematology-drug-global-market-report

Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostasis-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.