Press Release / Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A3005860

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:08/20/2025 @ 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound MM 49.8

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Christine Brown

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stratford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/20/2025 at approximately 1808 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 in the Town of Berlin for a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Christine Brown (73) of Stratford, CT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Brown was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.