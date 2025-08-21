Press Release / Berlin Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3005860
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:08/20/2025 @ 1808 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound MM 49.8
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Christine Brown
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stratford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/20/2025 at approximately 1808 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 in the Town of Berlin for a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Christine Brown (73) of Stratford, CT as the operator and observed signs of impairment. Brown was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Brown was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
