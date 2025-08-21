The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market to Expand at a 9.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $92.36 Billion

How Much Is The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market Worth?

The scale of the healthcare information technology (IT) outsourcing market has been seeing robust expansion in the past few years. It exhibits a projected rise from $58.09 billion in 2024 to $63.84 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This advancement during the historic era can be linked to the conversion of health records into digital format, the worldwide expansion of healthcare, growth of programs managing chronic diseases, increased adoption of digital health systems, and the popularity of cloud-based services.

The market for IT outsourcing in the healthcare sector is projected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $92.36 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 9.7%. The magnitude of growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the increasing need for scalable IT infrastructure, escalating demand for remote patient monitoring, an aging global population, the necessity for IT tools to improve efficiency and remote care, and global regulatory expansion. Key developments that will become visible during the forecast period encompass the use of AI-fueled chatbots and virtual health assistants, implementation of blockchain in managing medical records and consent, using edge computing for real-time health data, application of robotic process automation (RPA) in healthcare administration, platforms for interoperability utilizing HL7 FHIR standards, and cybersecurity-as-a-service solutions for the healthcare sector.

What Are The Factors Driving The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market?

The surge in the adoption of digital health solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the healthcare IT outsourcing market. These digital health solutions are technology-aided tools and platforms that improve the provision of healthcare, patient engagement, and overall health administration through advancements such as telemedicine, mobile apps, and wearables. As healthcare providers seek more cost-effective ways of delivering care, the use of digital health solutions, with technologies like telemedicine and remote monitoring to minimize hospital visits and streamline operations, is on the rise. Healthcare IT outsourcing aids the growth of digital health by providing specialized expertise and infrastructure to manage data efficiently, boost security and encourage the fast implementation of digital health solutions. For instance, a report by Rock Health, a US-based venture capital firm, indicated that in February 2023, 80% of all participants claimed to have used telemedicine services at some point, a rise of 8 percentage points from the previous 72% in 2021. Hence, this increase in the adoption of digital health solutions fuels the growth of the healthcare information technology (IT) outsourcing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• Optum Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• NTT DATA Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Sector?

Leading firms in the healthcare IT outsourcing market are prioritizing the launch of inventive solutions, such as brand-oriented healthcare outsourcing, to cater to the increasing need for personalized patient involvement, operational efficiency, and distinctive service delivery. Brand-oriented healthcare outsourcing implies outsourced medical services that complement a healthcare organization's brand image, providing uniform, customized, and top-notch patient interactions at all points of contact. For example, in March 2025, Clear Harbor LLC, an American customer care and BPO firm, introduced a specialized brand-oriented healthcare outsourcing solution to offer high-touch, empathic patient experiences for clinics, hospitals, and health systems. This novel service modifies Clear Harbor's tested brand-oriented outsourcing model to cater to the unique sensitivities and compliance necessities in healthcare, ensuring patient engagements echo the provider's brand ethics with understanding and precision. The solution includes nearshore contact center staffed by native English-speaking representatives who are trained in healthcare compliance and adult learning principles, putting emphasis on privacy, complying with HIPAA rules, and compassionate dialogue.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market Share?

The healthcare information technology (it) outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Provider Healthcare IT Outsourcing, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Payers Healthcare IT Outsourcing, Operational Healthcare IT Outsourcing, Life Sciences Healthcare IT Outsourcing, Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Outsourcing

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology, Internet Of Things, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity Solutions

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By End User: Healthcare Provider System, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Health Insurance

Subsegments:

1) By Provider Healthcare IT Outsourcing: Hospital Information Technology Outsourcing, Clinic Information Technology Outsourcing, Ambulatory Care Information Technology Outsourcing

2) By Electronic Health Records (EHR): EHR Implementation Outsourcing, EHR Maintenance And Support, EHR Data Migration Services

3) By Payers Healthcare IT Outsourcing: Claims Processing Outsourcing, Member Management Outsourcing, Billing And Payment Services Outsourcing

4) By Operational Healthcare IT Outsourcing: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Medical Coding And Billing, Appointment Scheduling And Patient Management

5) By Life Sciences Healthcare IT Outsourcing: Clinical Data Management, Regulatory Compliance And Reporting, Drug Safety And Pharmacovigilance

6) By Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Outsourcing: Network Management, Data Center Management, Cloud Infrastructure Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market?

In the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. The report forecasts Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest projected growth. Areas analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

