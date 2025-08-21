Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market to Expand at a 16.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.3 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Worth?

The market size for apps catering to lifestyle ailments has seen swift expansion in the past few years. It is set to escalate from $6.15 billion in 2024 to $7.19 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The surge during the historical period is due to factors like the growing incidence of chronic illnesses related to lifestyle, wider adoption of smartphones worldwide, heightened understanding of digital health solutions, rising internet accessibility in city regions, and increasing requirement for self-tracking instruments.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion in the market size of lifestyle disease applications in the coming years. Projections indicate a growth to $13.30 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The rapid growth can be accorded to various factors such as increased emphasis on preventive healthcare solutions, the rise in the inclusion of mental wellness in lifestyle apps, growing utilization of mobile apps for individual health coaching, wider accessibility of multilingual health platforms, as well as increasing digital involvement amongst the elderly. Future trends within this period are likely to feature technological progress in AI-powered health monitoring, innovative breakthroughs in wearable-device app integration, an elevated investment in mobile health startups, the creation of personalized behavioral analytics tools, along with research and development in forecast health models.

What Are The Factors Driving The Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market?

The growth of the lifestyle disease apps market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating adoption of smartphones and the expanded access to the internet. This increase refers to the escalation in the number of individuals utilizing internet-compatible mobile gadgets to gain access to digital amenities and data. The expansion of smartphones and internet connectivity can be attributed to the growing affordability of mobile data packages, intensified by the competition among telecom companies to deliver economical, high-speed links. The prevalent access to mobile internet is facilitating more user interaction with digital health resources, thus promoting the use of lifestyle disease apps. For example, data from Uswitch Limited, a UK based financial conduct authority, shows that as of February 2024, the UK had seen a 3.8% increment (roughly 2.6 million) in smartphones, amounting to 71.8 million since 2022. It further projects that by 2025, out of the 68.3 million UK inhabitants, 95% (approximately 65 million persons) will be smartphone owners. In addition, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency for information and communication technology based in Switzerland, reported that in 2023, around 5.4 billion people, 67% of the global population, utilized the internet, marking an increase of 4.9 billion individuals since 2021. Therefore, this rise in smartphones and internet usage acts as a catalyst for the development of the lifestyle diseases app market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market?

Major players in the Lifestyle Diseases Apps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Garmin Ltd.

• Dexcom Inc.

• Whoop Inc.

• Withings S.A.S.

• BetterMe Limited

• Ada Health GmbH

• MyFitnessPal Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Lifestyle Diseases Apps Sector?

Leading entities in the lifestyle disease apps market are concentrating on producing advanced systems like remote patient monitoring mobile platforms. These platforms can boost chronic disease control and enhance the connection between patients and their healthcare providers. Digital tools such as RPM mobile platforms can monitor patients' critical health indicators and health data in real time through mobile devices, assisting in early detection of health problems, enhancing chronic disease management, and reducing the necessity for frequent clinical visits. For instance, in November 2024, Mega Lifesciences Nigeria Ltd., a pharmaceutical and healthcare services company based in Nigeria, introduced the We Care Diabetes App, a mobile platform for diabetes management. The app provides real-time blood sugar monitoring, professional health counselling, secure storage of medical records, enabling patients, especially those in underserved regions, to proactively manage their diabetes with data-driven insights. The development of the We Care Diabetes App is a significant move towards making digital chronic care more accessible and relevant for populations in low- to middle-income areas.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Share?

The lifestyle diseases apps market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Prevention Apps, Management Apps, Monitoring Apps, Diagnostic Apps, Wellness Apps

2) By Platform: iPhone Operating System (iOS), Android, Other Platforms

3) By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Health Trackers, Smartwatches

4) By Applications: Diabetes Management, Cardiovascular Health, Hypertension Monitoring, Chronic Respiratory Diseases

5) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Individual Consumers, Corporate Wellness Programs, Insurance Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Prevention Apps: Health Risk Assessment Tools, Vaccination Reminder Apps, Diet And Nutrition Advisory Apps, Smoking Cessation Apps, Alcohol Reduction Apps

2) By Management Apps: Chronic Disease Management Apps, Medication Management Apps, Mental Health Management Apps, Blood Pressure Control Apps, Diabetes Control Apps

3) By Monitoring Apps: Physical Activity Tracking Apps, Heart Rate Monitoring Apps, Sleep Monitoring Apps, Glucose Monitoring Apps, Calorie Tracking Apps

4) By Diagnostic Apps: Symptom Checker Apps, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Diagnosis Apps, Skin Lesion Analysis Apps, Teleconsultation Diagnostic Apps, Lab Report Interpretation Apps

5) By Wellness Apps: Mindfulness And Meditation Apps, Fitness And Exercise Coaching Apps, Stress Management Apps, Healthy Lifestyle Coaching Apps, Yoga And Breathing Apps

What Are The Regional Trends In The Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market?

In the Lifestyle Diseases Apps Global Market Report 2025, North America led the pack as the most substantial market in 2024. However, anticipations indicate the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report encompasses data from several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

