Rising Energy Demand and Infrastructure Projects Fuel Cable Glands Market Expansion

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the cable glands market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Increasing government initiatives to boost regional connectivity, rising construction activities, and surging global energy demand are among the key factors driving this growth.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3321 Cable glands, also known as cord grips, strain reliefs, or cable fittings, play a crucial role in attaching and securing the end of an electrical cable to equipment. They ensure a tight and secure connection while protecting against dust, moisture, and other environmental contaminants. This functionality makes them essential across industries such as oil & gas, mining, telecommunications, power generation, aerospace, and construction.Key Findings of the StudyHazardous cable glands segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Oil & gas industry accounted for over 25% market share in 2022.Armored cable glands dominated with 70%+ market share in 2022.Plastic/nylon cable glands anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.3%.Asia-Pacific region expected to lead growth with a 7.1% CAGR from 2023–2032.Growing Importance of Cable Glands in Energy & Industrial ApplicationsThe cable glands market is witnessing strong demand due to their rising adoption in oil and gas, mining, and heavy industries. These sectors rely on robust cable protection to maintain safety and operational efficiency under harsh conditions. By preventing cables from twisting or pulling, cable glands ensure longevity and reliability of electrical connections, making them a critical part of industrial infrastructure.Additionally, the IT and data center boom is boosting demand for cable glands. With governments and private companies investing in new data centers to support rapid digital transformation, the need for high-performance cables and accessories has surged. This trend will continue to expand opportunities for cable gland manufacturers worldwide.Market Drivers & RestraintsDriversRising energy demand worldwide due to population growth.Expanding construction sector in emerging economies.Government programs to strengthen telecom and power infrastructure.Growth of oil & gas exploration and mining projects.IT sector expansion, requiring bulk installations of cable glands.RestraintVolatile raw material prices, which may hinder profitability and slow adoption in price-sensitive markets.Buy This Report (392 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e16bef84e946f5da5386d5e699a2bcb8 Types, Materials, and Sealing TechniquesCable glands are designed in different types and materials to meet varied industrial needs. They consist of components such as gland bodies, sealing rings, locknuts, and sometimes strain relief elements. Proper selection ensures safety, efficiency, and compliance in electrical installations.By Type: Industrial and Hazardous (including flameproof, EMC, and increased safety designs).By Cable Type: Armored and unarmored, with armored cable glands holding over 70% market share in 2022.By Material: Brass, stainless steel, and plastic/nylon. Notably, the plastic/nylon segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% due to cost-effectiveness and versatility.By Sealing Technique: Inner seal, outer seal, and no seal, with brass glands leading the market share above 50% in 2022.Regional InsightsThe Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2032, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and government-led power sector investments. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are leading the demand surge.Meanwhile, North America and Europe continue to remain strong markets due to established oil & gas exploration, renewable energy projects, and advanced telecom infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) also present lucrative opportunities due to increasing oilfield activities and urban development initiatives.Competitive LandscapeThe global cable glands industry is highly competitive, with major players focusing on innovation and new product launches to strengthen their market positions. Prominent companies include:3MABB Ltd.Amphenol CorporationBartec GroupCMP Products LimitedCortem GroupEaton Corporation PLCEmerson Electric CorporationHubbell IncorporatedJacob GmbHFor instance, ABB introduced the NPG Quick-Connect push-in cable gland, designed to speed up installation times, making it highly beneficial for panel builders and high-volume installers.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3321 ConclusionThe cable glands market is poised for steady growth as industries worldwide demand reliable cable protection solutions to ensure safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With expanding energy needs, rising construction projects, and growing IT infrastructure, the market offers significant opportunities for both established players and new entrants. 