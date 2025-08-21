The Best Office Chairs in Australia (2025)

We’ve rounded up the Top 10 Office Chairs in Australia, ranked across price ranges and features.

AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australian office chair market in 2025 offers a wide range of models across premium, mid-range, and budget categories. Ergonomic design, durability, and adjustability are increasingly central considerations for both home offices and professional workspaces.Highlighted models include:ErgoTune Supreme – This model provides 11 points of adjustment, including a headrest, lumbar support, and 5D armrests. The mesh construction promotes airflow, suitable for warmer climates, and the chair is supported by a warranty. Positioned below $1,000, it occupies the mid-range segment while offering a broad spectrum of ergonomic features.Sihoo M57 – An entry-level ergonomic option, the M57 includes adjustable lumbar support, a headrest, 3D armrests, and a breathable mesh back. Priced under $400, it is suitable for home offices, students, and cost-conscious users.Herman Miller Aeron – A globally recognised model since its 1990s launch, the Aeron office chair features Pellicle mesh for weight distribution and airflow. Multiple sizes and advanced lumbar support allow for customised fit. The Aeron is generally priced above $2,000. Falcon 2.0 Ergonomic Mesh Chair – Designed and manufactured in Australia, the Falcon 2.0 includes 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, seat slide, and a multi-position tilt mechanism. Its breathable mesh is suitable for warmer climates. GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD Gold certifications indicate low emissions. The model is supported by a 10-year warranty and is priced at approximately $449.Steelcase Leap V2 – Featuring LiveBacktechnology that mimics spinal movement, the Leap V2 offers continuous support. Seat depth, lumbar firmness, armrests, and recline are all adjustable. The model is positioned at the premium end of the market, typically around $1,700.Steelcase Gesture – Developed for technology-heavy working habits, the Gesture chair provides adaptable armrests and posture support across a wide range of positions. It accommodates users who alternate between typing, tablet use, and phone handling.Humanscale Freedom – The Freedom chair uses an automatic recline mechanism adjusted according to the user’s weight. Its design eliminates manual controls while maintaining ergonomic support, offering a minimalist approach suitable for contemporary offices.Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 – Initially designed as a gaming chair, the Titan Evo 2022 has been used in office settings. Features include four-way lumbar support, reclining backrest, and memory foam cushioning. Multiple finishes are available.SIDIZ T50 – A mid-range option from South Korea, the T50 offers 4D armrests, tilt functionality, adjustable lumbar support, and a ventilated mesh back. It has gained traction in Australia for combining ergonomic features with an accessible price point.As hybrid and remote work continue to shape Australian workplaces, ergonomic seating remains a priority for health, comfort, and productivity. The models listed represent a range of solutions across price points and feature sets.

