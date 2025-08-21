Labelexpo 2025: Barcelona to Showcase a Printing Revolution Fueled by Direct-to-Shape and Sustainable Materials

Direct-to-shape Inkjet Printer Market Insights

Direct-to-shape inkjet printer market share analysis highlights adoption in packaging & labeling, driven by customization, efficiency and sustainability trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labelexpo Europe 2025, the world’s leading event for the label and package printing industry, is set to open its doors in Barcelona, offering attendees an unparalleled glimpse into a future shaped by technological innovation and sustainable practices.

This year’s exhibition will spotlight two transformative trends: the burgeoning direct-to-shape inkjet printing market and the rapid evolution of elastic laminate materials, both of which are reshaping how brands connect with consumers. The event promises a dynamic showcase of established industry titans and agile newcomers, all demonstrating solutions that are more efficient, more flexible, and more environmentally conscious than ever before.

The global printing landscape is in a state of flux, driven by an insatiable demand for customization, cost efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. At the heart of this transformation is the direct-to-shape inkjet printer market, a sector poised for significant expansion. According to a new market report, this market is projected to reach an impressive USD 4.1 billion by 2035, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. Labelexpo 2025 will serve as a vital platform for visitors to see firsthand why this technology is a game-changer.

Request Your Sample Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-21487

Exhibitors will demonstrate how direct printing on diverse surfaces—from bottles and containers to industrial components—streamlines production and enhances brand storytelling without the need for traditional labels. This streamlined process not only cuts down on material waste but also opens up a world of creative possibilities, allowing for unique, high-quality graphics and variable data printing on a massive scale.

Attendees will be able to engage directly with the manufacturers behind these groundbreaking technologies. From established powerhouses to innovative startups, companies are delivering solutions that are more than just printers—they are comprehensive platforms for modern production. The shift toward direct-to-shape technology is a direct response to a market that values agility and personalization. Visitors will explore how these solutions are helping companies reduce their carbon footprint through energy-efficient processes and lightweight designs, showcasing a clear path toward a more sustainable future.

Beyond the printing press, the evolution of materials is another central theme of the event. The elastic laminate market, a cornerstone of the hygiene and consumer goods sectors, is experiencing its own revolution driven by demands for comfort, performance, and sustainability. Manufacturers are no longer just focused on durability; they are developing advanced materials with properties like stretchability, breathability, and integrated smart features. This is a critical trend for brands that use flexible packaging and labels for products like diapers, medical apparel, and sportswear. The market is highly concentrated, with the top ten players holding a significant 28% share, and the next twenty players capturing an impressive 42%.

Labelexpo 2025 offers a unique opportunity to see the leaders in this space, including Berry Global, Kimberly-Clark, and Procter & Gamble, who together hold 15% of the market. These companies will highlight their latest innovations. Berry Global, for example, is leading the charge with sustainable, high-performance solutions, while Kimberly-Clark is showcasing its new breathable and stretchable materials. Procter & Gamble, a household name, is focusing on consumer-driven designs and recyclable materials, demonstrating how sustainability is now a core part of product development. Beyond these giants, Tier 2 companies like Tredegar and Kraton will also be on the floor, alongside numerous other innovators who are collectively shaping the industry’s future.

The exhibition will provide a deep dive into the sustainability trends shaping both the printing and materials sectors. Visitors will learn about the development of biodegradable laminates that provide eco-friendly options without compromising performance, as well as new recyclable laminates designed to support a circular economy. The focus on energy-efficient production and waste reduction will be a recurring theme, with exhibitors demonstrating how optimized processes can minimize emissions and conserve valuable resources. This focus aligns with the growing consumer preference for eco-conscious choices, particularly in Europe and North America, where strict regulatory standards are driving the adoption of green technologies.

The global nature of Labelexpo 2025 will also be on full display, with market leaders showcasing strategies to capitalize on vast export opportunities. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are experiencing a rising demand for affordable, high-quality hygiene and healthcare products, presenting a significant growth avenue for companies that can align with local standards and consumer preferences. While navigating regulatory complexity and high material costs remain obstacles, the opportunities for innovation, particularly in sustainable solutions and technological advancements, far outweigh the challenges.

Ultimately, Labelexpo 2025 is a testament to the industry’s resilience and its forward-thinking approach. The show provides a critical forum for a diverse group of manufacturers—from the established market shapers to the nimble Tier 3 players—to present a unified vision for a more efficient and sustainable future. The convergence of cutting-edge direct-to-shape printing and the next generation of eco-friendly, high-performance materials will not only define the coming years but also prove that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand. This is an event not to be missed by anyone invested in the future of labels, packaging, and printing.

Reference URL: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/direct-to-shape-inkjet-printer-market-share-analysis

About Labelexpo Europe 2025

Labelexpo Europe is the world's largest event for the label and package printing industry. The exhibition brings together suppliers, manufacturers, and professionals from around the globe to explore the latest machinery, materials, and technologies shaping the future of the industry. Labelexpo Europe 2025 will be held in Barcelona, Spain, and will feature live demonstrations, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.

Related Insights:

Inkjet Printers Market Share Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/inkjet-printers-market-share-analysis

Digital Label Printing Market Share Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-label-printing-market-share-analysis

3D Printed Packaging Market Share Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-printed-packaging-market-share-analysis

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.