Textile Composites Market: Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast (2024–2032)

The global textile composites market is driven by increase in demand for lightweight and high-strength materials across various end-user industries.

the textile composites market valued for $7.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $14.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Rearech

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Textile Composites Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2032" The global textile composites market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $14.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8043 The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global textile composites market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global textile composites market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Fiber Type, Resin Type, Application and Geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each Fiber Type, Resin Type, Application and Geography for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global textile composites industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Saertex GmbH & Co. KG, BGF Industries Inc., Chomarat Industries. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8043 Key Benefits:• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current textile composites market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2026 to determine new opportunities.• Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.• The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the textile composites industry.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07678 Key offerings of the report:• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.Browse Report Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-composites-market-A07678 By ApplicationAutomotiveAerospaceConstructionMarineSports EquipmentIndustrial InsulationOthersicon_6By Fiber TypeCarbon FiberGlass FiberAramid FiberPolyethylene Fiber (UHMWPE)Basalt FiberOthersSimilar Report:Textile Dyes MarketRecycled Textile Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.