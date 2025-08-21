Insulation Products Market Growth Analysis & Competitive Landscape 2030

Insulation products refer to materials or products designed to reduce the transfer of heat, sound, or electricity from one area to another

The global insulation materials industry generated $61.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $101.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Insulation Materials Market by Type (Mineral Wool, Polyurethane Foam, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, and Others) and Application (Residential Construction, HVAC & OEM, Non-Residential, Wires & Cables, Automotive, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global insulation materials industry generated $61.6 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $101.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthDevelopments in the construction industry, and rapid urbanization & industrialization in the developing countries drive the growth of the global insulation materials market. At the same time, North America and Europe is expected to witness a considerable growth in residential construction, which is likely to present new opportunities in the coming years.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1764 By MaterialMineral WoolFiberglassStone WoolPolyurethane FoamPhenolic FoamOthers InsulationThe polyurethane foam segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the polyurethane foam segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global insulation materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because it can be made into laminated insulation panels with a variety of facings. Moreover, the expanded polystyrene segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Get Detailed Impact Analysis on the Insulation Materials Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1764 The wires and cables segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the wires and cables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global insulation materials market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its wide usage to separate conductors, electrically, and physically within a cable. However, the Hvac and Oem segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.By End Use IndustryBuilding and ConstructionIndustrialTransportationConsumer GoodsAsia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global insulation materials market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for insulation materials in automotive, construction, and wires & cables industry.Leading Market PlayersBASF SEBayer AGSaint-Gobain S.ARockwool InternationalHuntsman CorporationAtlas Roofing CorporationBridgestoneEvonik Industries AGGAF Materials CorporationKingspan Group PLCThe DoW Chemical CompanyInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insulation-materials-market/purchase-options

