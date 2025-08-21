MedQuick Expands Digital Health Ecosystem With New Telemedicine App and MedLink Diagnostic Bag

Mohammed Fouad Al Jamal

Healthcare innovator aims to accelerate digitization of medical services across the MENA region

Our goal is to digitize care in a way that empowers patients, supports providers, and creates long-term economic impact.” — Mohammad Fouad Al Jamal

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedQuick , a fast-growing health technology company transforming patient access in the Middle East, has announced the expansion of its digital health solutions with two major offerings: its flagship telemedicine application and a new product, MedLink, a portable tele-diagnostic and laboratory bag. Together, the solutions are designed to modernize healthcare delivery and accelerate the region’s digital transformation.Founded by entrepreneur Mohammad Fouad Al Jamal, MedQuick was created to close gaps in access to care while streamlining how patients and providers connect. What began as a hospital ERP concept in 2019 has grown into a comprehensive healthcare platform, now operating in Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain, with expansion into Saudi Arabia underway.The MedQuick mobile app allows users to consult physicians on demand, order at-home lab tests, receive prescriptions electronically, and have medications delivered to their doorstep, often within 45 minutes. Designed with both patients and families in mind, the app also provides secure health record management and scheduling tools, making it a centralized medical hub for everyday needs.Complementing the app is MedLink, MedQuick’s latest innovation. The portable diagnostic and laboratory bag is built for physicians and healthcare providers, equipping them with tools for real-time patient testing and tele-diagnostic integration. By merging field diagnostics with telehealth, MedLink bridges the gap between digital and physical care, ensuring that patients in both urban and remote areas can receive timely, accurate treatment.“MedQuick is your medical care hub,” said Mohammad Fouad Al Jamal, Founder and CEO. “We are committed to reshaping the healthcare landscape in the MENA region by combining innovation with accessibility. Our goal is to digitize care in a way that empowers patients, supports providers, and creates long-term economic impact. A rising tide raises all boats, and we believe equal access to care leads to stronger communities.”MedQuick is also preparing to launch an AI-assisted diagnostic tool, trained on more than 75,000 consultations with a 97 percent accuracy rate, to support clinicians with faster and more reliable decision-making. These advancements underscore the company’s commitment to innovation while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks in each market.By investing in scalable, technology-driven solutions, MedQuick positions itself at the forefront of healthcare digitization in the Middle East. The company’s strategy is twofold: to expand its consumer-facing app for individuals and families while also offering B2B solutions for hospitals, clinics, and government partners seeking to modernize healthcare delivery.The MedQuick app is available for download on major platforms. More information about MedQuick and its products can be found at www.medquick.health

