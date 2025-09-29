Salus Scientific Appoints Dan Lormon as Vice President of Global Medical Affairs & Engagement

Veteran medical-device leader will drive clinical strategy, physician education, and global adoption of Salus’s scatter-radiation protection solutions

We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to Salus Scientific at a pivotal moment for the company.” — Todd O. Flohr

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salus Scientific , a leading innovator in radiation protection and wearable safety solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dan Lormon to Vice President of Global Medical Affairs & Engagement. In this newly created position, Dan will steer clinical strategy, generate real-world evidence, and lead physician education and key opinion leader and societal engagement efforts, accelerating global adoption of Salus Scientific’s portfolio of scatter radiation protection solutions.Dan brings over two decades of leadership experience in medical devices, particularly in coronary and peripheral vascular markets, including the last two and a half years focused on scatter radiation protection, with strong expertise in medical education, clinical affairs, KOL development, and societal engagement at both startup and large strategic companies. At Salus Scientific, he will oversee multi-center evidence programs, advisory boards across specialties, post-market surveillance, and will work closely with R&D and physician stakeholders to translate field insights into improved products. He also will establish standardized curricula and metrics aimed at elevating safety and workflow in fluoroscopy labs worldwide.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to Salus Scientific at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Todd O. Flohr, CEO & Co-Founder of Salus Scientific. “His track record building awareness and education via clinical programs and engagement will help us advance our mission to protect clinicians and staff from scatter radiation while improving procedural efficiency.”Under his leadership, Salus will ensure its offerings — including GLiFT, PeRM, and Salus Shield — are supported by strong evidence, meaningful stakeholder education, and streamlined global regulatory alignment.About Salus ScientificSalus Scientific is a med-tech company founded by healthcare providers for healthcare providers, focused on eliminating occupational radiation exposure through human-centered innovation. Known for solutions like GLiFT (a patented, ergonomic shielding system), the PeRM real-time monitoring program, and the Salus Shield garment management platform, the company combines rigorous product design, clinical education, and regulatory excellence to serve interventionalists, surgeons, and all support staff. Based in Charleston, SC, Salus is committed to changing how safety is delivered in medical environments.

