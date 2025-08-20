PWB Meeting Date – September 5, 2025

The Public Works Board’s next meeting is on September 5, 2025, from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Washington State Department of Commerce headquarters in Olympia (1011 Plum Street, Olympia, WA 98501). Join board meeting on September 5 (via Zoom) Agendas for 2025 board meetings (Box.com)

