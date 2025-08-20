Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,268 in the last 365 days.

Game Commission to meet Aug. 28

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.  The full agenda, and other information, will soon be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating or providing comments you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. For those who wish only to view the meeting, there will be a live webcast on the Department's website.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Wheeler Brunschmid at 505-670-5453 or wheeler.brunschmid@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Game Commission to meet Aug. 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more