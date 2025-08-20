Game Commission to meet Aug. 28

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The full agenda, and other information, will soon be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating or providing comments you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. For those who wish only to view the meeting, there will be a live webcast on the Department's website.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Wheeler Brunschmid at 505-670-5453 or wheeler.brunschmid@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.