Hospital-acquired Bedsore and Death Claim Filed Against Alabama Hospitals

Failure to prevent and treat a severe pressure injury highlights poor outcomes without surgical intervention

We need to review the treatment of our client after the identification of a severe hospital-acquired pressure injury.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our allegations include both a failure to prevent a serious pressure injury and a failure to provide effective treatment after the bedsore was identified,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pressure injury attorney.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pressure injury attorney, Board Certified PM&R, says, “We need to review the treatment of our client after the identification of a severe hospital-acquired pressure injury. These are serious injuries, and our client was not made safe after this wound was identified.”

What is the prognosis for a patient with a pelvic Stage IV decubitus ulcer complicated by osteomyelitis?

According to Dr. Damioli, “Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics.”

Read Dr. Damioli’s article: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20499361231196664

What does the Wound Healing Society Guidelines 2023 update say about flaps for cure?

“Preamble: Surgical treatment of pressure injury/ulcers is often considered to be a final invasive choice for wounds refractory to less aggressive care or for use when rapid closure is indicated, however, recent literature suggests that surgery can and should be performed safely in properly selected patients.”

Read the WHS guidelines: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/wrr.13130

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are reviewing ineffective care provided by long-term acute care hospitals, including local and regional providers.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

Read the Dr. Vigna’s book: https://vignalawgroup.com/decubitus-ulcers-guide/

Visit the Decubitus Ulcer Help Desk.

Case Number: 02-CV-2025-900228.00

Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama



