CAMBRIA INTRODUCES FOUR NEW QUARTZ DESIGNS THAT CAPTURE THE BEAUTY OF NATURE AND THE POWER OF INNOVATION

Combining emotional connection with cutting-edge technology, these releases mark a new chapter in quartz innovation—crafted for how we live now

These surfaces do more than transform a space—they elevate how we live in it. Each design invites connection, calm and self-expression. That’s where true innovation lives—in beauty that's deeply felt.” — Summer Kath, Cambria Executive Vice President of Design

LE SUEUR, MN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambria, the premier manufacturer of luxury American-made natural quartz surfaces, proudly introduces four striking new designs. From the serene flow of Traymore Bay™ to the boldness of St. Isley™, the elegance of Claremont™, and the understated but unforgettable Kenwood™, each design brings its own transformative power to a home. This new launch signals a continued evolution in Cambria’s design philosophy—one where emotional connection, natural inspiration, and quiet innovation converge. It arrives at a moment when homeowners are craving warmth, organic depth, and texture in their spaces. From restorative neutrals to expressive veining, each surface is designed to reflect not only how people want their homes to look, but how they want to feel in them. An escape within.

Crafted with extraordinary attention to detail, these additions also reflect Cambria’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and unparalleled craftsmanship—pushing the boundaries of what quartz can achieve. Like all Cambria surfaces, they are maintenance free, exceptionally durable, and backed by a transferable Lifetime Warranty. Each design offers timeless appeal with the performance to match, delivering endless possibilities for elegant, high-performing spaces across residential and commercial environments.

“At Cambria, innovation is never just about what’s new—it’s about what’s meaningful. Every detail of this launch was designed with intention, blending cutting-edge craftsmanship with the emotional power of material,” said Summer Kath, Executive Vice President of Design at Cambria. “These surfaces do more than transform a space—they elevate how we live in it. Each design invites connection, calm, and self-expression. That’s where true innovation lives—in beauty that’s deeply felt.”

Why These Designs—and Why Now?

The current moment in design calls for intentionality: calm, character, and contrast. As the home continues to serve as sanctuary, workplace, gathering place, and creative canvas, Cambria’s new designs were developed to meet these complex emotional and functional demands.

Across this introduction, Cambria presents a broader spectrum of warm whites, textural finishes, and bolder, more expressive veining—answers to what designers and homeowners have been asking for. Whether creating harmony in a spa-like primary bath or energy in a showstopping kitchen island or fireplace surround, these designs were made to support the emotional rhythm of everyday life.

Meet the Designs

Traymore Bay™: Inspired by beach sand, sun-faded shells, and flowing tide lines, Traymore Bay channels coastal serenity through gentle, diagonal veining and warm-toned movement. Its soft and subtle palette of taupes, ivories, and misty neutrals brings peace to kitchens, bathrooms, and hospitality spaces alike. Finish options: Polished and Cambria Satin™

Claremont™: For those seeking grounded elegance, Claremont delivers with structure and softness. Its symmetrical veining in chocolate and taupe over a creamy base evokes the rhythm of nature, offering balance and depth. It is a natural choice for environments where harmony and warmth are paramount—from luxe primary baths to warmly modern kitchens. Finish options: Polished and Cambria Matte®

Kenwood™: Understated yet unforgettable, Kenwood is a masterclass in restraint. A creamy canvas is delicately layered with diagonal taupe veining and white crackles, offering a sense of movement without overwhelming. Inspired by organic form and timeless architecture, it pairs effortlessly with natural woods, brushed brass, or woven textures—ideal for spa baths, serene kitchens, or boutique retail. Finish options: Polished and Cambria Satin™

St. Isley™: For those ready to make a statement, St. Isley is unapologetically bold. Dynamic waves of blue-gray veining intertwine with warm taupes and dark grounding accents, creating a design that feels confident, artistic, and alive. Whether used as a dramatic island, a focal-point fireplace wall, or a luxe commercial interior, it offers motion, contrast, and undeniable presence. Finish options: Polished and Cambria Satin™

This launch exemplifies Cambria’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, U.S.-based manufacturing, and category-defining innovation. From soft, soothing designs to striking focal points, these designs are defined

About Cambria

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading family-owned, American-made producer of the purest quartz surfaces. Cambria’s innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, nonporous, durable, and maintenance free, backed by a transferable Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through a network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in Cambria’s dealer locator. #MyCambria CambriaUSA.com

