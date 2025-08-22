Call It Closed International Realty Celebrates Agent Cathleen Lewis, Named Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Texas 2025

Call It Closed International Realty proudly recognizes Cathleen Lewis, named a Top 10 Most Trusted Realtor in Texas 2025—honored for her client advocacy, 13-year streak of Texas Monthly Five Star Awards, and bold negotiation style that puts clients first.

My approach has always been about putting my clients’ needs first and fighting for their best interests. It’s truly an honor to be recognized for my dedication to that principle.” — Cathleen Lewis, Call It Closed International Realty

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty is thrilled to share that Cathleen Lewis has been named one of The Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Texas for 2025 by SocialNews.xyz . This honor reflects her tireless dedication and unwavering advocacy on behalf of her clients.Guided by her principles of “thinking outside the box and never giving up,” Cathleen has earned a reputation for fiercely protecting her clients’ best interests, even in the most challenging markets. Her career is defined by a long list of accolades, including being named a Top 10 Texas Realtor twice, earning the Texas Monthly Five Star Award for 13 consecutive years, receiving the Legend’s Award three times, and being recognized in Forbes for five years.“My approach has always been about putting my clients’ needs first and fighting for their best interests,” said Cathleen Lewis. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized for my dedication to that principle. The support from Call It Closed allows me to push through difficult negotiations and continue to provide the genuine care my clients deserve.”Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, congratulated Lewis on her achievement. “We are incredibly proud of Cathleen for this well-deserved recognition,” said Osborne. “Her commitment to relentless advocacy and her impressive track record of success embody the very values we champion at Call It Closed. She is an inspiration to our entire team and a prime example of the caliber of agents who thrive here.”Lewis’s continued success reinforces the company’s mission to empower top-tier real estate professionals through its unique, cloud-based, 100% commission model, enabling them to reach their full potential and provide exceptional service to their clients.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

