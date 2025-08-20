Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces New Sheriffs’ Standards Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Email: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

Phone: 919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that Major William L. Mitchell will serve as the new director of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Training and Standards Division at the Department of Justice. He replaces Interim Director Robin Pendergraft, who took on the role after Richard Squires retired earlier this year. The Sheriffs’ Training and Standards Division staffs the Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission, which was established in 1983 and is responsible for the certification of all justice officers, including deputy sheriffs, detention officers, and telecommunicators, who are employed in the North Carolina’s 100 sheriffs’ offices.

“Major Mitchell’s decades of service to the people of North Carolina are a testament to his character and his integrity,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “I’m thrilled that he is taking the helm of the Sheriffs’ Standards Division and leading our work with all 100 sheriffs in North Carolina. His law enforcement experience will help us do everything we can to have the best-trained, most committed public servants in law enforcement.”

“I have been privileged to work alongside some of the best officers and deputies the state of North Carolina has ever produced,” said Major William Mitchell. “As director of the Sheriffs’ Standards Division, I’ll continue to follow the rule that has guided me throughout my law enforcement career: take care, be safe, and look after one another.”

“Major Mitchell is a lifelong public servant whose experiences on the job will inform the work of the Sheriffs’ Commission to ensure our deputies and officers live up to the highest standards of the profession,” said Sheriff Alan Norman, Chair of the Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. “I congratulate him on the appointment and look forward to working with him.”

Major Mitchell is a Johnston County native who has served in law enforcement for 33 years. He received a degree in criminal justice from Wake Technical Community College and completed basic law enforcement training in 1991. From 1992 to 1994, he served with the Youngsville Police Department. He then served with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office until 2014, where he rose through the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant over the Narcotics Division, Supervisor in Charge of Multi-Agency Narcotics Units, and then Captain of the Uniform Patrol Division. He began serving with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office in 2019, initially with the Criminal Investigations Division, then as Sergeant over the Narcotics Unit and then Major of Operations.

Off duty, Major Mitchell also obtained his private investigators license in 2014 and investigates homicide cases for Indigent Defense Services in Raleigh. He is a deacon with the Louisburg Baptist Church and a volunteer with the Louisburg Fire Department.

###