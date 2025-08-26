GARDCO Announces Global Transition to PFAS-Free Products

GARDCO Goes PFAS FREE

Paul N. Gardner Company raises the bar for safer, more sustainable manufacturing in the testing and inspection industry.

Due to restrictions under chemical regulations, we urgently phased out PFAS products in our portfolio to protect sustainability, comply with regulations, and meet the needs of our customers.” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia, Maryland, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries is proud to announce a major sustainability milestone: our global phase-out of PFAS containing products, effective December 31, 2025. This strategic move aligns GARDCO with emerging international regulations and market expectations, while underscoring our commitment to environment and customer wellbeing.Why We Made the Change:PFAS known as “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment, accumulative nature, and ecological toxicity have become the focus of increasingly strict regulations worldwide. Several individual PFAS compounds, such as PFOA and PFOS, are already restricted, and the European Union has set the first group-wide ban. James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) states: “Due to restrictions under chemical regulations there was an urgent need to phase out the PFAS products in our portfolio.” “Our decision Is driven by an urgent need to protect sustainability, comply with global laws, and meet the needs of our customers.”Positive Impacts & Benefits:The transition to PFAS-free products offers numerous advantages:• Environmental: Eliminates highly persistent and toxic chemicals in the environment, helping protect ecosystems.• Regulatory Compliance: Aligns GARDCO with global standards, anticipating future legal requirements.• Business Opportunities: Opens doors for new business from customers seeking PFAS-free solutions.• Efficiency: Reduces regulatory workload across departments and improves organizational sustainability.• Market Acceptance: Improves market perception by eliminating toxic chemicals.Timeline: When It Went into Effect:GARDCO’s PFAS phase-out began in June 2024 with initial communications and planning.Key milestones included:• Initial phase-out (products with no sales/stock): September 1, 2024• Completion of final PFAS products production: December 31, 2024• Full transition to PFAS-free status: December 31, 2025What products will this affect?All products that contain Teflon (Tefcrom applicators, Teflon coated thermometers, disperser blades, etc.)PFAS-Free Alternatives:GARDCO’s technical teams are committed to seamlessly managing the transition and ensuring customers experience no interruption in service or product performance. Effective non-stick alternatives to PFAS such as Cerakote and other substitute materials are already in place for the affected product lines. The process includes close monitoring, regular customer updates, and the introduction of innovative, sustainable formulations that deliver the same trusted results without environmental compromise.Commitment to Our Customers:We are dedicated to transparent communication with our customers, suppliers, and the public throughout this transition. Coordinated global outreach ensure that every customer is informed and supported during this change.For more information about our large selection of Physical Test Instruments, PFAS-free solutions and the future of sustainable testing and inspection products, please contact Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) or visit our website at www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019, the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment. We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

