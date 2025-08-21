State of the Valley Luncheon Brings Together Valley Leaders and Business Community

The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber appreciates our Premier Investors for their commitment to our chamber and community.

Annual luncheon brings San Fernando Valley policymakers together for a wide-ranging discussion on the region’s future.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual State of the Valley Luncheon on Wednesday, September 4, 2025, at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City. For the first time this year, all six Los Angeles City Councilmembers representing the San Fernando Valley will appear together in a public forum to discuss key issues affecting the region. The event will convene more than 250 business and civic leaders to hear directly from local policymakers on housing, public safety, economic competitiveness, and the Valley’s future.What:11th Annual State of the Valley LuncheonAll six San Fernando Valley City Councilmembers to appear together in rare public forum on Los Angeles’ futureWhen:Wednesday, September 4, 202511:30 AM – 1:30 PM(Doors open at 11:00 AM for networking and media setup)Where:Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City555 Universal Hollywood DriveUniversal City, CA 91608Who:Panel of the six Los Angeles City Councilmembers representing the San Fernando Valley:• Councilmember Adrin Nazarian (CD2)• Councilmember Bob Blumenfield (CD3)• Councilmember Nithia Raman (CD4)• Councilmember Imelda Padilla (CD6)• Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (CD7)• Councilmember John Lee (CD12)Moderator:Alex Cohen, Host of Inside the Issues, Spectrum News 1Audience:250+ business and civic leaders from across the regionWhy:The State of the Valley Luncheon is the only Valley-wide forum where all six Los Angeles City Councilmembers representing the San Fernando Valley appear together on one stage. It’s a rare opportunity for the business community to hear firsthand where Valley leaders stand on the most urgent issues shaping the economic future of the region, including:• Proposed ballot referendums affecting the business climate• Olympic minimum wage proposal• City department consolidation and its impact on service delivery• Housing challenges and homelessness• Economic competitiveness and tax policy• Public safety• Workforce development• Regional infrastructurePhoto/Video Opportunities:• All six City Councilmembers on stage together• Networking among the Valley’s top business and civic leaders• Moderator Alex Cohen in action• Media interviews available before and after the programMedia RSVP:Contact Nancy Hoffman at nancy@sanfernandovalleychamber.com or (818) 989-0300 to confirm attendance or arrange interviews.Presented by:Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of CommerceEstablished in 1911, the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce is the premier business organization fostering economic development in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding region. The Chamber promotes economic vitality and community growth, builds an attractive community, fosters connections, and ensures future prosperity through a pro-business climate. It represents the unified voice of the employer community, creating a strong partnership between business, government, and the community, and representing businesses of all sizes and industries.

