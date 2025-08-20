City Manager Charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property, and Stalking

LEWISBURG – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of the Lewisburg city manager.

On May 9th, at the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter, TBI agents began investigating allegations of stalking and theft involving Roy Haislip (DOB 8/12/1964). During the investigation, TBI agents learned that Haislip repeatedly contacted a city employee despite being asked to stop. Further investigation revealed that Haislip broke into the victim’s home and took some personal items belonging to the victim.

On Wednesday, the Marshall County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Haislip with one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Theft of Property, and one count of Stalking. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

