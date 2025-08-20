Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,158 in the last 365 days.

Ep. 210 - Iowa Lab Saves Wild Money With Earn & Learn

This episode of the Mission: Employable podcast dives into an Earn and Learn program that’s saving one Iowa organization money while reinvesting in its workforce, Goldfinch Laboratory plays an important role in Iowa’s medical industry, testing samples and biopsies sent over by other healthcare providers. However, the lab felt they were spending too much money on temporary hires. The solution? Find and train their own staff with an Earn and Learn program. Stephanie Allen, Director of Laboratory Operations, and Nancy Leiva, Shift Lead, joins us to share how they made the decision to start this program from the ground up. Find out how the program is not only solving their staffing problem but saving them a ton of money in the process.  

Listen to Episode 

Watch the Episode 

Featured Guest:  Stephanie Allen, Director of Laboratory Operations and Nancy Leiva, Shift Lead

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ep. 210 - Iowa Lab Saves Wild Money With Earn & Learn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more