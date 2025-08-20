Ep. 210 - Iowa Lab Saves Wild Money With Earn & Learn

This episode of the Mission: Employable podcast dives into an Earn and Learn program that’s saving one Iowa organization money while reinvesting in its workforce, Goldfinch Laboratory plays an important role in Iowa’s medical industry, testing samples and biopsies sent over by other healthcare providers. However, the lab felt they were spending too much money on temporary hires. The solution? Find and train their own staff with an Earn and Learn program. Stephanie Allen, Director of Laboratory Operations, and Nancy Leiva, Shift Lead, joins us to share how they made the decision to start this program from the ground up. Find out how the program is not only solving their staffing problem but saving them a ton of money in the process. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Stephanie Allen, Director of Laboratory Operations and Nancy Leiva, Shift Lead Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau



