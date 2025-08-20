Precipitated Silica Market to Reach USD 7.7 Bn by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand from Tire and Oral Care | TMR

Precipitated Silica

Rising demand for eco-friendly tires and expanding use in oral & personal care drive the future of the precipitated silica market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global precipitated silica market is gaining strong momentum as industries increasingly shift toward eco-friendly, high-performance materials. Precipitated silica, widely used in tires, non-tire rubber applications, oral care products, and personal care formulations, is emerging as a critical material in sustainable manufacturing.The market was valued at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 7.7 Bn by 2035. This trajectory is supported by rapid industrialization, rising automotive sales in emerging economies, and innovations in silica manufacturing technologies.Market OverviewPrecipitated silica is produced by reacting sodium silicate with acids under controlled conditions, resulting in high-surface-area, reactive silica particles. Its versatility spans across rubber reinforcement, oral hygiene, cosmetics, agrochemicals, plastics, and food products.In the tire industry, precipitated silica enhances tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and wet traction, while reducing rolling resistance—key to fuel-efficient and green tires. In oral care, it functions as a polishing and thickening agent in toothpaste, providing gentle yet effective cleaning performance.Explore pivotal insights and conclusions from our Report in this sample -Key Drivers of Market GrowthRising Demand from Tire & Rubber IndustryAs global automakers focus on green tires to meet strict emission and fuel efficiency regulations, precipitated silica is replacing conventional carbon black fillers. It provides performance advantages while aligning with sustainability goals.Growing Adoption in Oral CarePrecipitated silica is widely used by leading brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble in whitening and enamel care toothpaste. Its ability to clean without damaging enamel makes it the preferred abrasive and thickener.Expansion in Personal Care & Industrial ApplicationsBeyond tires and toothpaste, precipitated silica serves as a thickener, absorbent, and anti-caking agent in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and food products.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe precipitated silica landscape is competitive, featuring established global and regional players. Major companies include:Evonik Industries AGSolvay S.A.Huber Engineered MaterialsMLA GroupMadhu Silica Pvt LtdPQ CorporationTata Chemicals LtdOriental Silicas CorporationBrisil Technologies Pvt LtdQEMETICAW.R. Grace & Co.These companies focus on innovation, sustainability, R&D partnerships, and regional capacity expansion to strengthen market presence.Recent DevelopmentsMay 2025: Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced collaboration with Lehmann&Voss to promote “green” precipitated silica made from rice husks for the European elastomer market.Nov 2024: Qemetica acquired PPG’s precipitated silica business for approx. US$ 310 Mn, marking one of the largest Polish acquisitions in the U.S. chemicals sector.Jan 2023: Solvay invested in its Livorno, Italy facility to produce circular highly dispersible silica (HDS) from rice husk ash, reducing CO₂ emissions by 50%.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:Rising adoption of bio-based and circular silica production methods.Expansion into emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.Growing demand for premium oral care and personal care products.Challenges:High production costs compared to carbon black alternatives.Regulatory uncertainties in emerging economies.Supply chain dependencies for raw materials like sodium silicate.Latest Market TrendsGreen Tires: Accelerated integration of silica in fuel-efficient and electric vehicle tires.Sustainable Manufacturing: Use of rice husk ash and other bio-based sources to reduce carbon footprint.Oral Care Innovation: Development of whitening and enamel-safe formulations with high-end dental silicas.Non-Tire Rubber Growth: Rising use in footwear, conveyor belts, hoses, and gaskets.Future OutlookBy 2035, precipitated silica will be a cornerstone material across the tire, rubber, oral care, and personal care industries.Asia Pacific will remain the leading region with a 32.8% market share, driven by large-scale rubber and tire production in China, India, and Japan.Europe will capture around 29.1% share, supported by strict environmental policies and advanced automotive industries.North America will maintain 20.4% share, led by demand for high-performance tires and oral care products.As sustainability gains importance, circular production processes, R&D partnerships, and technological advances will define the future of the precipitated silica market.Market SegmentationBy SourceQuartz SandRice Husk Ash-BasedOthersBy ApplicationRubberPersonal CareAgrochemicalsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaWhy Buy This Report?Comprehensive Market Analysis: Global forecasts through 2035.Strategic Insights: Drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies and their latest developments.Regional & Segmental Insights: Growth opportunities across applications and geographies.Explore Related Reports by Transparency Market Research:Industrial Silica Sand Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-silica-sands-market.html Specialty Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-silica-market.html Silica Flour Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/silica-flour-market.html High Dispersible Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-dispersible-silica-market.html Green Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/green-silica-market.html Agricultural Waste for Silica Production Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/agricultural-waste-for-silica-production-market.html Rice Straw Market for Silica Production – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-straw-market-for-silica-production.html Silica-based Matting Agents Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/silica-based-matting-agents-market.html North America Specialty Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-specialty-silica-market.html Sodium Silicate Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-sodium-silicate-market.html Industrial Rubber Products Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-rubber-products.html Rubber Tires Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rubber-tires-market.html Synthetic Rubber Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-rubber-market.html Rubber-coated Fabrics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rubber-coated-fabrics-market.html Plastics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastics-market.html High Performance Plastics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-plastics-market.html Plastic Compounding Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-compounding-market.html Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesive-market.html Structural Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/structural-adhesive-market.html Hot Melt Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hot-melt-adhesives-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 