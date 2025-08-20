Precipitated Silica Market to Reach USD 7.7 Bn by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand from Tire and Oral Care | TMR
Rising demand for eco-friendly tires and expanding use in oral & personal care drive the future of the precipitated silica market.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global precipitated silica market is gaining strong momentum as industries increasingly shift toward eco-friendly, high-performance materials. Precipitated silica, widely used in tires, non-tire rubber applications, oral care products, and personal care formulations, is emerging as a critical material in sustainable manufacturing.
The market was valued at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 7.7 Bn by 2035. This trajectory is supported by rapid industrialization, rising automotive sales in emerging economies, and innovations in silica manufacturing technologies.
Market Overview
Precipitated silica is produced by reacting sodium silicate with acids under controlled conditions, resulting in high-surface-area, reactive silica particles. Its versatility spans across rubber reinforcement, oral hygiene, cosmetics, agrochemicals, plastics, and food products.
In the tire industry, precipitated silica enhances tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and wet traction, while reducing rolling resistance—key to fuel-efficient and green tires. In oral care, it functions as a polishing and thickening agent in toothpaste, providing gentle yet effective cleaning performance.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Rising Demand from Tire & Rubber Industry
As global automakers focus on green tires to meet strict emission and fuel efficiency regulations, precipitated silica is replacing conventional carbon black fillers. It provides performance advantages while aligning with sustainability goals.
Growing Adoption in Oral Care
Precipitated silica is widely used by leading brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble in whitening and enamel care toothpaste. Its ability to clean without damaging enamel makes it the preferred abrasive and thickener.
Expansion in Personal Care & Industrial Applications
Beyond tires and toothpaste, precipitated silica serves as a thickener, absorbent, and anti-caking agent in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and food products.
Key Players and Industry Leaders
The precipitated silica landscape is competitive, featuring established global and regional players. Major companies include:
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay S.A.
Huber Engineered Materials
MLA Group
Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd
PQ Corporation
Tata Chemicals Ltd
Oriental Silicas Corporation
Brisil Technologies Pvt Ltd
QEMETICA
W.R. Grace & Co.
These companies focus on innovation, sustainability, R&D partnerships, and regional capacity expansion to strengthen market presence.
Recent Developments
May 2025: Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced collaboration with Lehmann&Voss to promote “green” precipitated silica made from rice husks for the European elastomer market.
Nov 2024: Qemetica acquired PPG’s precipitated silica business for approx. US$ 310 Mn, marking one of the largest Polish acquisitions in the U.S. chemicals sector.
Jan 2023: Solvay invested in its Livorno, Italy facility to produce circular highly dispersible silica (HDS) from rice husk ash, reducing CO₂ emissions by 50%.
Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities:
Rising adoption of bio-based and circular silica production methods.
Expansion into emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Growing demand for premium oral care and personal care products.
Challenges:
High production costs compared to carbon black alternatives.
Regulatory uncertainties in emerging economies.
Supply chain dependencies for raw materials like sodium silicate.
Latest Market Trends
Green Tires: Accelerated integration of silica in fuel-efficient and electric vehicle tires.
Sustainable Manufacturing: Use of rice husk ash and other bio-based sources to reduce carbon footprint.
Oral Care Innovation: Development of whitening and enamel-safe formulations with high-end dental silicas.
Non-Tire Rubber Growth: Rising use in footwear, conveyor belts, hoses, and gaskets.
Future Outlook
By 2035, precipitated silica will be a cornerstone material across the tire, rubber, oral care, and personal care industries.
Asia Pacific will remain the leading region with a 32.8% market share, driven by large-scale rubber and tire production in China, India, and Japan.
Europe will capture around 29.1% share, supported by strict environmental policies and advanced automotive industries.
North America will maintain 20.4% share, led by demand for high-performance tires and oral care products.
As sustainability gains importance, circular production processes, R&D partnerships, and technological advances will define the future of the precipitated silica market.
Market Segmentation
By Source
Quartz Sand
Rice Husk Ash-Based
Others
By Application
Rubber
Personal Care
Agrochemicals
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
