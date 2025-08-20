Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,066 in the last 365 days.

Precipitated Silica Market to Reach USD 7.7 Bn by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand from Tire and Oral Care | TMR

Precipitated Silica

Rising demand for eco-friendly tires and expanding use in oral & personal care drive the future of the precipitated silica market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global precipitated silica market is gaining strong momentum as industries increasingly shift toward eco-friendly, high-performance materials. Precipitated silica, widely used in tires, non-tire rubber applications, oral care products, and personal care formulations, is emerging as a critical material in sustainable manufacturing.

The market was valued at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 7.7 Bn by 2035. This trajectory is supported by rapid industrialization, rising automotive sales in emerging economies, and innovations in silica manufacturing technologies.

Market Overview

Precipitated silica is produced by reacting sodium silicate with acids under controlled conditions, resulting in high-surface-area, reactive silica particles. Its versatility spans across rubber reinforcement, oral hygiene, cosmetics, agrochemicals, plastics, and food products.

In the tire industry, precipitated silica enhances tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and wet traction, while reducing rolling resistance—key to fuel-efficient and green tires. In oral care, it functions as a polishing and thickening agent in toothpaste, providing gentle yet effective cleaning performance.

Explore pivotal insights and conclusions from our Report in this sample -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3126

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Rising Demand from Tire & Rubber Industry

As global automakers focus on green tires to meet strict emission and fuel efficiency regulations, precipitated silica is replacing conventional carbon black fillers. It provides performance advantages while aligning with sustainability goals.

Growing Adoption in Oral Care

Precipitated silica is widely used by leading brands such as Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble in whitening and enamel care toothpaste. Its ability to clean without damaging enamel makes it the preferred abrasive and thickener.

Expansion in Personal Care & Industrial Applications

Beyond tires and toothpaste, precipitated silica serves as a thickener, absorbent, and anti-caking agent in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and food products.

Key Players and Industry Leaders

The precipitated silica landscape is competitive, featuring established global and regional players. Major companies include:

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Huber Engineered Materials

MLA Group

Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd

PQ Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Brisil Technologies Pvt Ltd

QEMETICA

W.R. Grace & Co.

These companies focus on innovation, sustainability, R&D partnerships, and regional capacity expansion to strengthen market presence.

Recent Developments

May 2025: Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced collaboration with Lehmann&Voss to promote “green” precipitated silica made from rice husks for the European elastomer market.

Nov 2024: Qemetica acquired PPG’s precipitated silica business for approx. US$ 310 Mn, marking one of the largest Polish acquisitions in the U.S. chemicals sector.

Jan 2023: Solvay invested in its Livorno, Italy facility to produce circular highly dispersible silica (HDS) from rice husk ash, reducing CO₂ emissions by 50%.

Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of bio-based and circular silica production methods.

Expansion into emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Growing demand for premium oral care and personal care products.

Challenges:

High production costs compared to carbon black alternatives.

Regulatory uncertainties in emerging economies.

Supply chain dependencies for raw materials like sodium silicate.

Latest Market Trends

Green Tires: Accelerated integration of silica in fuel-efficient and electric vehicle tires.

Sustainable Manufacturing: Use of rice husk ash and other bio-based sources to reduce carbon footprint.

Oral Care Innovation: Development of whitening and enamel-safe formulations with high-end dental silicas.

Non-Tire Rubber Growth: Rising use in footwear, conveyor belts, hoses, and gaskets.

Future Outlook

By 2035, precipitated silica will be a cornerstone material across the tire, rubber, oral care, and personal care industries.

Asia Pacific will remain the leading region with a 32.8% market share, driven by large-scale rubber and tire production in China, India, and Japan.

Europe will capture around 29.1% share, supported by strict environmental policies and advanced automotive industries.

North America will maintain 20.4% share, led by demand for high-performance tires and oral care products.

As sustainability gains importance, circular production processes, R&D partnerships, and technological advances will define the future of the precipitated silica market.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Quartz Sand

Rice Husk Ash-Based

Others

By Application

Rubber

Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Global forecasts through 2035.

Strategic Insights: Drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies and their latest developments.

Regional & Segmental Insights: Growth opportunities across applications and geographies.

Explore Related Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Industrial Silica Sand Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-silica-sands-market.html

Specialty Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-silica-market.html

Silica Flour Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/silica-flour-market.html

High Dispersible Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-dispersible-silica-market.html

Green Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/green-silica-market.html

Agricultural Waste for Silica Production Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/agricultural-waste-for-silica-production-market.html

Rice Straw Market for Silica Production – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-straw-market-for-silica-production.html

Silica-based Matting Agents Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/silica-based-matting-agents-market.html

North America Specialty Silica Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-specialty-silica-market.html

Sodium Silicate Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-sodium-silicate-market.html

Industrial Rubber Products Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-rubber-products.html

Rubber Tires Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rubber-tires-market.html

Synthetic Rubber Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-rubber-market.html

Rubber-coated Fabrics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rubber-coated-fabrics-market.html

Plastics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastics-market.html

High Performance Plastics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-plastics-market.html

Plastic Compounding Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-compounding-market.html

Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesive-market.html

Structural Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/structural-adhesive-market.html

Hot Melt Adhesives Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hot-melt-adhesives-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Atil Chaudhari
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Precipitated Silica Market to Reach USD 7.7 Bn by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand from Tire and Oral Care | TMR

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more