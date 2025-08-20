KP Public Affairs Welcomes EJ Aguayo to its Advocacy Team

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KP Public Affairs, a premier advocacy and public affairs firm in California, is pleased to announce that EJ Aguayo has joined the firm’s advocacy team, bringing extensive experience across a variety of policy areas, and a history of successful legislative and budget advocacy efforts.In this role, EJ’s areas of focus are expected to evolve, but are likely to focus on finance, tax, budget, health, and energy areas supporting KP Public Affairs’ clients in navigating California’s dynamic legislative and regulatory environment.“We are excited to welcome EJ to KP Public Affairs,” said Mike Burns, Managing Partner of KP Public Affairs. “His deep understanding of the state legislature and proven track record in legislative, political, and policy matters will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”EJ most recently served as Chief of Staff for Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson, where he managed budget and policy development, legislative strategy, and constituent engagement. In this role, he oversaw nearly $145 million in direct investments for the District and Statewide through the budget process, including $1.25 million for the South Bay Center for Counseling to support the expansion of the Strength Based Community Change's Thriving Families Well-being Initiative, $80 million for Juvenile Court Schools, $25 million for Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, etc.Prior to that, EJ worked as Assemblymember Gipson’s Senior Legislative Assistant before being promoted to Legislative Director, where he built the member’s legislative agenda. EJ also served as the Caucus Consultant for Assemblymember Gipson during his tenure as Democratic Caucus Chair. Additionally, EJ previously served as an Office Assistant for former Assemblymember Jose Medina and as a Communications Assistant for former Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager, gaining valuable experience in both communications and legislative operations.“I’m excited for this new frontier,” said EJ. “Since the very beginning of my career, I’ve made it a point to get things done. While working for the Democratic Caucus, I had the honor of assisting the Chair in navigating the body through some incredibly tough discussions. As Chief of Staff for a member who held multiple leadership roles, I helped push for legislative and budget wins, build relationships, and problem-solve in real time. I’m ready and energized to join KP and take part in delivering results for clients of this firm.”In addition to his professional work, EJ is actively engaged in the community. He currently serves as a Board Member for the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, a Member of the California Latino Capitol Association Foundation, and was a Mentor and Member in the California Legislative Black Staff Association’s 2024 Member Mentorship Program.With this addition, KP Public Affairs continues to expand its team of experts who specialize in legislative advocacy, regulatory affairs, strategic communications, and public affairs across a wide range of industries.About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs’ multi-dimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates, Concordant Advisory, and Lucas Public Affairs.More information on KP’s professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at www.kppublicaffairs.com

