Cailabs Relocates U.S. Headquarters to Arlington County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Cailabs US Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of the French company Cailabs SAS specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced laser-light products, will invest $300,000 to relocate their U.S. headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Arlington County.

Cailabs has leased 4,200 square feet of Class A office space at 1530 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington County’s North Rosslyn neighborhood. Cailabs anticipates creating 16 new jobs in the Commonwealth to support continued company growth.

“Cailabs’ decision to relocate their U.S. headquarters to Virginia shows that the Commonwealth remains the premier location for global tech companies looking to expand their footprint in the Americas,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s exceptional talent, reliable infrastructure, and proximity to key federal and defense partners gives companies like Cailabs a strategic advantage as they continue to innovate and expand. The Commonwealth is proud to support Cailabs’ mission of paving the way to a bright future with the power of lasers.”

“When Cailabs first decided to open a U.S. office, they chose Washington. Two years later, when they decided to stay in the US, they chose Virginia. That decision speaks volumes,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Logistically, economically, and strategically, Virginia remains the ideal location for tech companies looking to push boundaries and build a thriving business.”

“We are excited to locate in Virginia for this next phase of our growth, reflecting the continuing opportunities in the U.S. market for optical ground stations,” said Cailabs US Inc. President Jeff Huggins. “With thousands of satellites now on orbit with petabits of data flowing in space, the demand to bring that data down at the gigabit speeds available with optical ground stations is driving significant expansion here in the U.S. market.”

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Rennes, France, Cailabs designs and manufactures advanced laser-light products primarily used by the defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries. Cailabs’ production catalog includes optical ground stations used in satellite communications, laser heads for industrial cutting and machining, and components vital to high-speed fiber internet infrastructure.

“Arlington cordially says ‘Bienvenue’ to Cailabs on their decision to establish their U.S. headquarters in Rosslyn, at the heart of our nation’s capital region,” said Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis. “By choosing Arlington, Cailabs joins a community where the nation’s best-prepared, innovative and talented workforce meets exceptional quality of life in an open, welcoming and forward-thinking culture. We are excited to add a leading new technology business to the dense fabric of transatlantic partnerships that connect, strengthen and advance economies, people and values. We look forward to seeing Cailabs grow and succeed here in Arlington.”

“I’m delighted that Cailabs has chosen to relocate its U.S. headquarters to Arlington County,” said Senator Barabara Favola. “Arlington has leveraged the investments made by the Commonwealth to create a 21st century workforce. In addition to proximity to major airports and our nation’s capital, Arlington offers a world class public education system, great transit options, and a park in every neighborhood. I am sure that Cailabs will feel ‘right at home’ in the diverse and caring Arlington community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Cailabs’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.