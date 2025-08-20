Productive Dentist Academy Announces 'Built to Sell, Ready to Reign' Webinar Series

Complimentary CE-accredited Series Helps Seven-figure Private Practice Owners Increase Valuation, Reduce Stress, and Prepare for Profitable Transitions

This series is for dentists who have built a million-dollar machine, but still aren’t sure if it’s truly sellable.” — PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dentists will see more than $20 million flow through their practice over the course of their career, yet only five percent retire with enough to maintain their lifestyle. A new CE-accredited webinar series launching September 2025 is helping high-producing dentists reverse that trend and take control of their future. Built to Sell, Ready to Reign, presented by Investment Grade Practice™ (IGP ) in partnership with Pro-Fi 20/20, Dentist Advisors, Professional Transition Strategies, and Financially LED, and Phoenix Dental Agency, is a free, six-part online series designed for private practice owners generating $1 million or more annually. This series features practical, step-by-step strategies to increase practice valuation, restructure debt, navigate transitions, and build lasting personal wealth without adding more hours, patients, or operatories.Productive Dentist Academy created the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to help dentists escape the cycle of reactive ownership and become intentional CEOs of their practices. This webinar series is a direct extension of that mission, giving dentists the education and tools they need to build wealth, reduce burnout, and regain control of their time and future.“This series is for dentists who have built a million-dollar machine, but still aren’t sure if it’s truly sellable,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, CEPA. “Whether you want to grow, sell, or step back, you’ll leave knowing how to protect and maximize what you’ve built.”A Webinar Series for Dentists Who Want Real OptionsBegins: September 9, 2025 • AGD-Accredited • Earn Up To 6 CE CreditsIncludes six one-hour webinars, plus a live expert panel on September 17, 2025.Session Topics Include:Uncover Your Hidden ValueVictoria Peterson, CEPA; Sara Hansen; Angela Golden, CEPA; Starla Bocanegra, and Sara HansonDiscover the four intangible assets that most dentists ignore, and how to turn them into equity.WHEN: September 9, 2025; TIME: 9am PTIncrease Practice Value by 40%Chris Sands, CFP | Pro-Fi 20/20Identify money leaks in your P&L and unlock hidden profitability through operational improvements.WHEN: September 10, 2025; TIME: 9am PTFrom Attractive to AcquirableKim McCleskey | Professional Transition StrategiesUnderstand how buyers and DSOs evaluate practices, and prepare long before you list.WHEN: September 11, 2025; TIME: 9am PTExit or Expand?Kyle Francis, MBA & Matt Zolfo | Professional Transition StrategiesLearn how to time the market, weigh your options, and leverage consolidation for growth or exit.WHEN: September 12, 2025; TIME: 9am PTWealth Strategies for DentistsRyan Isaac, CFP | Dentist AdvisorsBuild a personalized plan that aligns your practice, lifestyle, and long-term goals.WHEN: September 13, 2025; TIME: 9am PTYour Latte Costs More Than My MortgageDr. Howard Polansky, DMD, MBA | Financially LEDRethink debt, restructure loans, and improve your appeal to banks and buyers.WHEN: September 14, 2025; TIME: 9am PTLive Expert PanelModerated by Victoria Peterson, this one-hour panel will feature all six webinar presenters answering dentists’ most pressing questions about practice transitions, valuation pitfalls, DSOs, and personal wealth strategy.WHEN: September 17, 2025; TIME: 7pm ETWho Should Attend?-Dentists producing $1M+ who are exploring exit or expansion-Practice owners who feel stuck in debt or uncertain about their next move-Doctors who want to build value without more stress or hours-Anyone planning to transition within the next two to five yearsWhy Register Now?It’s actionable: No theory, just proven strategiesIt’s CE-accredited: Earn up to 6 AGD-approved creditsIt’s free: Thanks to sponsorship from top industry expertsIt’s urgent: Because waiting to plan could cost you millionsEnrollment Now OpenVisit: https://productivedentist.com/IGPBuiltToSell/ All sessions will be available on demand for registered attendees.Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.