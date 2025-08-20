IDDHL Compact Gains Momentum: Louisiana Adopts, Other States Make Progress

Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact advances patient safety and professional mobility

The IDDHL Compact's momentum reflects a growing recognition of its benefits for both dental professionals and patients” — Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of the Board of Directors of AADB

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) announces significant progress in the adoption of the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure (IDDHL) Compact. Louisiana became the first state to join the compact, with several other states making substantial headway in their legislative processes."The IDDHL Compact's momentum reflects a growing recognition of its benefits for both dental professionals and patients," said Arthur Chen-Shu Jee, DMD, President of the Board of Directors of AADB. "We're seeing positive feedback from states across the nation, celebrating advancements that will enhance access to quality dental care while maintaining rigorous standards."Key developments include:• Louisiana: HB543, sponsored by Representative Wayne McMahen, passed the legislature without opposition and is now law.• Mississippi: The IDDHL Compact legislation passed both chambers of the state legislature without opposition.• Oklahoma: The compact passed the House of Representatives.• Compact legislation is being actively considered in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts• The IDDHL Compact was introduced in Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Maryland.The IDDHL Compact, developed by AADB, streamlines the licensing process for dentists and dental hygienists seeking to practice in multiple states. It maintains high standards of patient safety and care while offering a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure for qualified professionals. It will also provide access to an AADB Licensure Repository, a centralized portal for verifying licensure documents and sharing disciplinary information among member states."By joining the IDDHL Compact, states demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of providers while protecting public health," Dr. Jee added. "This initiative creates new opportunities for dental professionals to serve communities across state lines, improving access to care and professional mobility."The compact requires graduates from Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA)-approved schools to pass the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) licensure exam or have five years of practice after passing a regional licensing examination. A survey from earlier this year found that 82% of Americans agree hand skills examinations are necessary to assess a dentist's ability to perform procedures safely.Key benefits of the IDDHL Compact include:• Cost-effective implementation for participating states• Expedited licensure process for qualified dental professionals• Enhanced professional mobility for dentists and dental hygienists• Maintained high standards of patient safety through uniform competency requirements• Preserved state authority over dental licensingAs more states consider joining the IDDHL Compact, AADB anticipates the creation of a nationwide network that will benefit both dental professionals and patients, improving access to quality dental care across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.