Mountain Peaks Family Practice Urges Families to Schedule Back-to-School Wellness Visits

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year begins across Utah County, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is encouraging parents to prioritize wellness visits for their children—and themselves—before the fall schedule fills up. With school physicals, immunizations, and mental health screenings all in demand, late August offers a critical opportunity to catch up on preventive care and prepare for the months ahead.

“This time of year gives us a reset button—not just for students, but for families,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks. “A quick checkup now can help prevent bigger issues down the road and make sure everyone starts the year healthy.”

Back-to-school visits at Mountain Peaks Family Practice include:

- Annual physicals for school or sports

- Immunizations and booster updates (including Tdap, meningitis, HPV, and COVID-19)

- Vision, hearing, and developmental screenings

- Mental health check-ins for stress, anxiety, and mood

- Medication management for chronic conditions like asthma, ADHD, or diabetes

Dr. Durrans emphasized that these visits are about more than just checking a box for school requirements. “We’re looking at growth patterns, sleep habits, mental well-being—all the things that can quietly impact a child’s success in the classroom and beyond.”

The clinic also highlights the growing importance of emotional health screenings, particularly among adolescents adjusting to new routines, social pressures, or academic stress.

“It’s not just about grades or sports,” Dr. Durrans added. “We want to know how each child is really doing—physically and emotionally. Sometimes a simple conversation in the exam room opens the door to early intervention or extra support.”

Parents are also encouraged to use this season to review health accommodations for school-aged children with ongoing medical needs. The Mountain Peaks team can update treatment plans, refill medications, and provide documentation for school nurses and administrators.

Adults, too, are urged not to wait. “A lot of parents push their own health to the back burner,” said Dr. Durrans. “But once kids are back in school, that’s a perfect window to take care of yourself—to get your labs, check your blood pressure, or just reset your own wellness goals.”

Most preventive visits are fully covered by insurance, and the clinic offers flexible scheduling to accommodate busy family calendars.

To book a back-to-school wellness visit for your child—or your whole family—call (801) 724-9840 or visit www.mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

