Global Air Duct Market: An Overview of Regional Outlook, Competitive Scenario, and Trends in the Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global air duct sector is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 4.8% with a revenue of $22.7 billion by 2031, from 2022 to 2031. It was previously evaluated at $13.9 billion in 2021.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09606 Regional OutlookIn 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global air duct market, largely due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The rise in construction activities across these countries has played a major role in influencing market growth. In addition, many governments in the region are investing in their construction sectors as part of efforts to boost economic development, further fueling the demand for air duct systems.Competitive scenarioThe research explores the major companies in the industry, presenting comprehensive profiles of each, along with details about their business divisions, performance indicators, and strategies for increasing their market share. This includes an examination of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships that have strengthened their position in the industry. The study also highlights notable achievements by these companies, offering a complete picture of the competitive environment and the dynamics of market competition.This section elaborates on how leading suppliers implement various strategies to boost revenue and expand their product offerings. It covers prominent players, including Centuri Mechanical Systems, Aldes Group, Breffni Air Ltd, Danfoss, Honeywell International Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Hennemuth Metal Fabricators, Belimo Holding AG, Siemens AG, Pinnacle ductwork, Thermaduct, Imperia Manufacturing Group, Fabric Air, Schneider Electric, DMI Companies, Thermaflex, Zinger Sheet Metal Co.Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09606 Trends that are manipulating the industryThere is a growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, largely due to climate change and rising energy costs. Effective air duct systems are essential for minimizing energy wastage by preventing air leaks. The adoption of green building practices and LEED certifications is driving demand for high-quality air ducts that enhance energy efficiency.The market has witnessed a change in various materials used in air duct production. Materials like aluminum, fiberglass, and polymers have gained popularity due to their lightweight nature and superior insulation properties. Galvanized steel is preferred for its durability and suitability for high-temperature applications.Smart HVAC technologies are becoming prevalent within the landscape. These systems utilize sensors and demand-controlled ventilation to optimize airflow based on real-time data, enhancing energy efficiency and operational performance. The integration of smart technologies is expected to contribute to market growth.Industry highlightsIn August 2020, Pinnacle Ductwork introduced a wholesale division that provided a comprehensive selection of ducting, HVAC products, and installation accessories available for order, collection, and delivery. This launch was expected to create significant opportunities within the landscape.Additionally, in February 2022, Carrier Global Corporation acquired Systemax Pty Ltd, an independent contractor operating in Queensland, Northern Territory, and Papua New Guinea. This acquisition expanded Carrier's presence in building automation and control systems in the region, presenting lucrative prospects in the upcoming years.To sum up, AMR's report on the global air duct industry provides essential insights for businesses, investors, and stakeholders. By analyzing market trends, regional dynamics, and the competitive landscape, the study assists in informed decision-making. Update On Demand@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09606 Request Sample - Air Duct Market by Material, by Installation type, by End-user industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Contact us:
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Construction article https://www.blogger.com/u/1/blog/posts/6325262245204971203 Construction blog https://vijayconma.medium.com/ Construction News: https://sites.google.com/view/conmavijay/home

