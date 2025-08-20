RIDOH Recommends Closing the Swimming Area at Governor Notte Park Beach and Re-opening Conimicut Point Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming area at Governor Notte Park Beach in North Providence due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH also recommends re-opening the swimming area at Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at Beach Closure Data | Department of Health.