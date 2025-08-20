Global Fiberglass Market to Reach $26B by 2031, Driven by Renewable Energy and Construction Growth

Fiberglass Market

Rising demand in automotive, wind energy, and infrastructure fuels fiberglass market growth at a 5% CAGR through 2031.

Fiberglass adoption is accelerating as industries seek lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly solutions worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fiberglass Market was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fiberglass-market Fiberglass Market Drivers:Several factors contribute to the growing adoption of fiberglass across industries:• Lightweight and High Strength PropertiesFiberglass offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, making it a preferred material in automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors where weight reduction and durability are critical.• Expanding Renewable Energy ProjectsThe material is extensively used in manufacturing wind turbine blades due to its mechanical strength and corrosion resistance. The global transition to clean energy is fueling large-scale demand.• Thermal and Acoustic Insulation BenefitsFiberglass insulation is widely used in residential and commercial buildings to improve energy efficiency and reduce noise levels, aligning with global sustainability and green building initiatives.• Cost-Effectiveness and VersatilityCompared to alternative composites, fiberglass provides a balance of performance and affordability, making it suitable for diverse applications ranging from pipes and tanks to electronics and marine equipment.• Growing Construction and Infrastructure DevelopmentUrbanization and smart city projects are driving the need for durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant materials, boosting fiberglass adoption in concrete reinforcement, roofing, and cladding solutions.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/fiberglass-market Market Geographical Share:The fiberglass market shows strong regional diversity, with demand driven by infrastructure development, industrial applications, and energy efficiency initiatives.• North America: The U.S. and Canada dominate the regional market due to widespread use of fiberglass in construction, automotive, and wind energy applications. Strict energy efficiency standards and retrofitting programs also stimulate demand for fiberglass insulation products.• Europe: Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are major contributors, supported by advanced automotive manufacturing, renewable energy projects, and emphasis on lightweight materials in transportation sectors. EU sustainability policies are encouraging wider adoption of fiberglass composites.• Asia-Pacific: This region represents the largest and fastest-growing share. China, India, and Japan are major hubs, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activities, and the booming electronics and consumer goods industries. The push for renewable energy, especially wind power installations in China, further accelerates demand.• Latin America: Brazil and Mexico lead the region with increased consumption in building, automotive, and infrastructure projects. Economic development and government initiatives in renewable energy also support growth.• Middle East & Africa: Growth is mainly driven by rising construction activities, oil & gas infrastructure projects, and increasing adoption of fiberglass pipes and composites in harsh environmental conditions.DataM Intelligence Opinion:The fiberglass market is experiencing strong momentum as industries increasingly turn to lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials. Its high strength-to-weight ratio positions fiberglass as a key substitute for metals in automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors where efficiency and performance are critical. The global transition toward renewable energy, particularly wind power, is a major growth catalyst, with fiberglass serving as a core material for turbine blades. Additionally, the material’s insulation benefits make it integral to green building initiatives, aligning with global efforts to reduce energy consumption and enhance sustainability.Fiberglass also stands out for its versatility and affordability compared to other composites, supporting its use across diverse applications including pipes, tanks, marine equipment, and electronics. Rapid infrastructure expansion, urbanization, and smart city developments further strengthen its market footprint, particularly in emerging economies.Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the global market, powered by China’s dominance in construction and renewable energy projects, as well as strong demand from India and Japan. North America maintains a solid position due to energy efficiency regulations, automotive innovations, and wind energy investments, while Europe benefits from stringent sustainability mandates and advanced automotive and aerospace manufacturing. Latin America is gaining momentum with Brazil and Mexico driving adoption in construction and automotive sectors, whereas the Middle East & Africa show steady growth through infrastructure expansion and fiberglass use in oil & gas environments. DataM Intelligence expects fiberglass adoption to accelerate as global industries prioritize lightweighting, energy efficiency, and sustainable material solutions.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Market Segments:• By Product (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, Others)• By Glass Type (S-Glass, E-Glass, C-Glass, ECR-Glass, Ar-Glass, A-Glass, Others)• By Application (Plastics, Detergents, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Dyes, Pesticides & Drugs, Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)USA – Latest Developments:• Owens Corning — sale of glass reinforcements business (transaction expected to close in 2025).Owens Corning announced it is selling its glass reinforcements (glass-fiber) business to the Praana Group; the transaction was announced with an expected close in 2025 and is subject to regulatory approvals.• New/expanded manufacturing — San Juan Pools opens a fiberglass pool plant in Indiana (2025).San Juan Pools opened a new manufacturing plant in Wolcott, Indiana in 2025 to expand fiberglass pool production and hosted an open-house/training event. This is a sector-specific manufacturing expansion in fiberglass composites.• Product / product-line activity — Johns Manville (insulation product launches and production announcements in 2025).Johns Manville announced new production plans and product activity for fiberglass insulation (e.g., Climate Pro blown-in product activity reported in 2025 company posts).• Sustainability / product positioning — Saint-Gobain and others launching eco / lower-impact fiberglass offerings (2025 press coverage).Press in 2025 covered new lines described as environmentally responsible fiberglass products by manufacturers such as Saint-Gobain. (company press coverage / releases).Japan – Latest Developments:• Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) — Strategic review of composites business (April 2025) / European plant at risk.NEG announced a strategic review of its composites business (Electric Glass Fiber UK / EGFU). Coverage in April–May 2025 noted the review and that the UK manufacturing site faced potential closure or sale after attempts to find a buyer — a material development from a major Japanese glass-fiber player.• AGC / Japanese groups — material-technology activity at trade shows and portfolio moves (CES 2025 presence; portfolio rebalancing announced mid-2025).AGC and other major Japanese glass/material groups were active in 2025 trade-show activity and made portfolio adjustments (e.g., AGC exhibited at CES 2025 and announced business transfers in mid-2025). While not an M&A of a fiberglass maker specifically, these are company-level moves affecting specialty materials.Market Key Players:Key players are China Jushi Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Johns Manville Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. and Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.Related Report:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.