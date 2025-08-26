Flights to India Become More Affordable This Festive Season, FlyDealFare Reports

Festive Flight Deals to India from USA

The dropping of airfares nearly 11% compared to the last year–FlyDealFare leveraged over a decade with almost 50,000+successful bookings to India.

This is about more than tickets — it's about bringing people home.” — Jagriti

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali just around the corner, the season of togetherness is approaching fast, and Indians living overseas eagerly await the opportunity to live and celebrate moments—it's something more than just calendars. FlyDealFare leverages over a decade of expertise and 50,000+ successful bookings to help travelers secure the best value, maximize baggage benefits, and enjoy smooth, stress-free itineraries.“Festival travel is about more than just finding the cheapest ticket—it’s about making sure the entire journey is comfortable, convenient, and stress-free. With FlyDealFare decade of expertise, travelers can book with confidence, knowing they’ll get the right balance of affordability and travel comfort.” - Abhinandan KatochThe surge in fares is primarily driven by the demand from Indians worldwide to celebrate festivals and the wedding season in the country. It's within August through November—when major Indian festivals are held to attract flyers across the planet—that eventually drives up the ticket prices.Industry experts suggest that there is often a “magic booking window" when flights are typically at their lowest. For long-haul US to India Flights , this is usually between two and three months before departure. FlyDealFare leverages this knowledge to provide travelers with the best possible fares at the right time.About FlyDealFareIn the top trusted online travel agencies, FlyDealFare specializes in booking flights to India from the USA and Canada. The travel company is dedicated to serving travelers with cheap airfare tickets, international best routes and airlines deals, transparency, and a 24/7 customer support desk for Booking tips and travel guidance. FlyDealFare lets the Indian diaspora in America and Canada get extensive deals, holiday packages, and deals for International Airfare to India. It's a go-to platform for the best deals and cost-effective airline ticket bookings.

