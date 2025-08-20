Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Size Worldwide Revenue & Market Outlook Report 2025-2032

Lab-Grown Diamonds Market

Lab-grown diamonds market is booming, driven by sustainability, affordability, and rising consumer demand for ethical luxury

The U.S. lab-grown diamonds market is surging as ethical, eco-friendly gems gain popularity, projected to hit multi-billion growth by 2032.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

The worldwide lab-created diamond industry is growing fast as more people choose eco-friendly and ethically made diamonds instead of mined ones. As HPHT and CVD processes improve, lab-grown diamonds are finding more use in decorative items, fashion, and industrial applications. The market is projected to expand steadily through 2031, fueled by affordability, environmental awareness, and shifting luxury trends.Market Size and Growth:The worldwide lab-grown diamonds Industry was valued at around USD 25.7 billion in 2024. By 2032, it is projected to sparkle up to nearly USD 55.5 billion, growing at a steady pace of about 10.1% every year between 2025 and 2032.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/lab-grown-diamonds-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesRising demand for eco-friendly and ethical jewelry.Millennials and Gen Z increasingly prefer luxury goods that offer style and quality without a huge price tag.Lab-created diamonds are finding increasing applications in electronics, computer chips, and industrial machinerySupportive government initiatives encouraging sustainable alternatives.Geographical InsightsNorth America leads the global market with strong consumer adoption in jewelry and luxury goods.Asia-Pacific, especially Japan, China, and India, is showing robust growth driven by rising disposable income and innovation in diamond production.Europe continues to adopt lab-grown diamonds, supported by growing environmental consciousness.Key PlayersABD DiamondsWD Advanced Materials, LLCAdamas One CorpHenan Huanghe Whirlwind CO.,Ltd.BHANDERI LAB GROWN DIAMONDS.New Diamond TechnologyMini Diamonds (I) Ltd.SP3 Diamond Technologies LLPMittal DiamondsDe Beers GroupMarket Segments:By Manufacturing Method: High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)By Type: Polished, RoughBy Nature: Colorless, ColoredBy Size: Below 2 Carats, 2-4 Carats, Above 4 CaratsBy Application: Fashion, IndustrialBy Region: North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and AfricaBuy Now 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=lab-grown-diamonds-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited States2025: A leading U.S. jewelry retailer launched a 100% lab-grown bridal collection, targeting sustainable luxury buyers.2024: A California-based diamond manufacturer unveiled large carat lab-grown diamonds for semiconductor applications, boosting industrial adoption.Japan2025: Japanese researchers introduced next-gen CVD technology, cutting production time and costs significantly.2024: A luxury brand in Tokyo launched lab-grown diamond watches, appealing to young professionals seeking ethical fashion.ConclusionThe lab-grown diamonds market is no longer just a niche—it's a fast-growing industry reshaping the future of luxury and technology. With eco-conscious consumers and high-tech industries driving demand, the sector is expected to shine brighter in the coming years.

