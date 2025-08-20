Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Size Worldwide Revenue & Market Outlook Report 2025-2032
Lab-grown diamonds market is booming, driven by sustainability, affordability, and rising consumer demand for ethical luxury
The worldwide lab-created diamond industry is growing fast as more people choose eco-friendly and ethically made diamonds instead of mined ones. As HPHT and CVD processes improve, lab-grown diamonds are finding more use in decorative items, fashion, and industrial applications. The market is projected to expand steadily through 2031, fueled by affordability, environmental awareness, and shifting luxury trends.
Market Size and Growth:
The worldwide lab-grown diamonds Industry was valued at around USD 25.7 billion in 2024. By 2032, it is projected to sparkle up to nearly USD 55.5 billion, growing at a steady pace of about 10.1% every year between 2025 and 2032.
Market Drivers & Opportunities
Rising demand for eco-friendly and ethical jewelry.
Millennials and Gen Z increasingly prefer luxury goods that offer style and quality without a huge price tag.
Lab-created diamonds are finding increasing applications in electronics, computer chips, and industrial machinery
Supportive government initiatives encouraging sustainable alternatives.
Geographical Insights
North America leads the global market with strong consumer adoption in jewelry and luxury goods.
Asia-Pacific, especially Japan, China, and India, is showing robust growth driven by rising disposable income and innovation in diamond production.
Europe continues to adopt lab-grown diamonds, supported by growing environmental consciousness.
Key Players
ABD Diamonds
WD Advanced Materials, LLC
Adamas One Corp
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind CO.,Ltd.
BHANDERI LAB GROWN DIAMONDS.
New Diamond Technology
Mini Diamonds (I) Ltd.
SP3 Diamond Technologies LLP
Mittal Diamonds
De Beers Group
Market Segments:
By Manufacturing Method: High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
By Type: Polished, Rough
By Nature: Colorless, Colored
By Size: Below 2 Carats, 2-4 Carats, Above 4 Carats
By Application: Fashion, Industrial
By Region: North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
Recent Developments
United States
2025: A leading U.S. jewelry retailer launched a 100% lab-grown bridal collection, targeting sustainable luxury buyers.
2024: A California-based diamond manufacturer unveiled large carat lab-grown diamonds for semiconductor applications, boosting industrial adoption.
Japan
2025: Japanese researchers introduced next-gen CVD technology, cutting production time and costs significantly.
2024: A luxury brand in Tokyo launched lab-grown diamond watches, appealing to young professionals seeking ethical fashion.
Conclusion
The lab-grown diamonds market is no longer just a niche—it’s a fast-growing industry reshaping the future of luxury and technology. With eco-conscious consumers and high-tech industries driving demand, the sector is expected to shine brighter in the coming years.
