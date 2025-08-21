Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market CAGR to be at 5.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $10.49 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Androgen Deprivation Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

August 21, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market?

In recent times, the androgen deprivation therapy market has experienced substantial growth. The market value is set to increase from $7.81 billion in 2024 to an estimated $8.31 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a global rise in cases of prostate cancer, a growing population of aging males, high rates of prostate cancer recurrence, enhanced survival rates encouraging lengthy treatments, and heightened public awareness about the necessity of early screenings for prostate cancer.

In the coming years, it is expected that the androgen deprivation therapy market will experience significant expansion. Anticipated to attain a value of $10.49 billion by 2029, the market growth is foreseen to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This anticipated growth within the market is largely due to factors such as the increase in the utilization of combination therapies within the field of oncology, the rising occurrence of hormone-sensitive cancers, high incidences of both localized and advanced prostate cancer diagnoses, as well as an enlarged use of ADT in non-oncological hormonal conditions, and an uptick in patient preference for non-invasive methods of treatment. Major upcoming trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in depot formulations and methods of delivery, the formulation of oral ADT drugs, the rise of long-acting ADT injectables, the unveiling of innovative androgen receptor inhibitors, and the emergence of technological breakthroughs in the sphere of digital pathology and diagnostics.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market?

The growing occurrences of prostate cancer are anticipated to spur the expansion of the androgen deprivation therapy market in the upcoming years. Prostate cancer, which originates in the prostate gland responsible for creating seminal fluid in the male reproductive system, has a rising incidence mainly due to increased lifespan, as the probability of contracting the disease elevates with age. Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) serves as a primary treatment method for prostate cancer, aiming to decrease androgen levels that stimulate tumor growth. It is regularly used in advanced or metastatic phases to postpone the progression of the disease. For example, a report released by Prostate Cancer UK, a UK-based prostate cancer research, awareness, and support association, stated that in England, prostate cancer diagnoses elevated from 50,751 cases in 2022 to 55,033 cases in 2023, displaying a noticeable yearly increase. Thus, the growing occurrences of prostate cancer are enhancing the expansion of the androgen deprivation therapy market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market?

Major players in the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Ipsen S.A.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Androgen Deprivation Therapy Industry?

Leading businesses in the androgen deprivation therapy market are making strides towards creating innovative solutions such as combination therapies, which are tailored to enhance the results of treatments for advanced prostate cancer. Combination therapy leverages different treatment modalities such as hormone therapy integrated with chemotherapy to enhance efficacy and slow the progression of the disease. For instance, in August 2022, Bayer AG, a life sciences industry leader based in Germany, received green lights from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to add darolutamide to their therapy mix in conjunction with docetaxel for addressing metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The recent authorization of this combination therapy aims to improve survival rates and impede disease progression in patients suffering from metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), a stage in which the spread of cancer persists but the response to hormone treatment remains. Darolutamide, an oral drug that targets androgen receptors, is a prominent part of this treatment. Owing to its distinct molecular structure, it adheres strongly to these receptors, effectively halting their function, which in turn helps to prevent the growth and dissemination of prostate cancer cells.

What Segments Are Covered In The Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market Report?

The androgen deprivation therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Medicine, Surgery, Other Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Injectable, Oral

3) By Patient Demographics: Men Aged 40-60, Men Aged 61-75, Men Above 75

4) By Application: Prostate Cancer, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Medicine: LHRH Agonists, LHRH Antagonists, Anti-Androgens, CYP17 Inhibitors, Steroidal Anti-Androgens, Non-Steroidal Anti-Androgens, Estrogen-Based Therapies, Combination Therapies

2) By Surgery: Bilateral Orchiectomy, Subcapsular Orchiectomy, Simple Orchiectomy

3) By Other Types: Radiopharmaceutical Therapy, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Cryotherapy, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market?

In the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the stated year of 2024. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecasted period is Asia-Pacific. The report comprises an analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

