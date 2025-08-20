Fiber Supplement Market Size to Hit $4.81Bn by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

Fiber Supplement Market

Fiber Supplement Market set to grow from $2.84Bn (2022) to $4.81Bn by 2030, driven by rising digestive health awareness

The U.S. fiber supplement market is expanding rapidly, fueled by digestive health awareness and strong demand across all age groups

AUSTIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe fiber supplement market is witnessing remarkable growth fueled by a surge in consumer health awareness, particularly concerning digestive wellness and preventive healthcare. These supplements available in diverse formats such as tablets, powders, gummies, and capsules are becoming essential tools for managing digestive issues, aiding weight loss, and supporting heart health.The tablets segment leads market share due to convenience and cost-effectiveness, though liquids are emerging as the fastest-growing format owing to rapid absorption and adaptability.Asia Pacific dominated regional share in 2024 (~38.5%), thanks to heightened health awareness and shifting dietary habits. (Fortune Business Insights)Market Size and GrowthIn 2022, the global market for fiber-based health supplements was valued at nearly $2.84 billion. By 2030, it’s projected to climb to nearly $4.81 billion, expanding at a steady pace with an annual growth rate of around 6.81% between 2024 and 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fiber-supplement-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesRising Digestive Health AwarenessWith more attention on digestive wellness and doctor guidance, fiber is seen as key for easing IBS, lowering cholesterol, and boosting metabolismRapid Market Innovation & R&D InvestmentLeading companies are innovating with novel ingredients and user-friendly formats, strengthening their competitive edge.Booming Geriatric DemographicThe expanding elderly population especially in North America boosts demand for supplements that support aging-related health concerns, such as constipation and heart health.Preventive Healthcare TrendsConsumers are proactively using fiber supplements to manage weight, regulate blood sugar, and reduce disease risk.E-Commerce & Digital Health PlatformsGrowing online retail penetration, combined with personalized nutrition trends, is significantly expanding market reach and adoption.Market Geographical ShareNorth America remains the largest regional market, benefiting from strong consumer awareness, high obesity prevalence, and robust retail infrastructure.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the quickest, with tablets leading as the preferred product format. Japan leverages a well-established FOSHU regulatory system to build consumer trust in functional health products. (Grand View Research; Fortune Business Insights)Key Market PlayersRobinson Pharma, Inc.Renew LifeBenefiberProcter & GambleGSK GroupViva NaturalOptimum NutritionADMAmwayDr. AxeMarket Segments:By Source: (Fruits, Vegetables, Whole grains, Legumes, Others)By Form: (Capsules, Powder, Chewable Tablets, Gummies, Others)By Nature: (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Drug stores, E-Commerce, Specialty stores, Others)By Application: (Blood Cholesterol Reduction, Gastrointestinal Health, Weight Management, Others)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=fiber-supplement-market Recent DevelopmentsUSA:A March 2025 research study revealed that oat beta-glucan fiber supplements, when taken before meals, may help reduce PFAS ("forever chemicals") levels by up to 8%, a promising finding for integrating fiber with detoxification strategies.The rise of “self-care” fiber brands with lifestyle-focused packaging and messaging—has reshaped consumer perceptions and broadened demographic appeal, drawing millennials and health-conscious younger consumers.Japan:January 2024: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) completed the expansion of its fiber production facility in Japan, substantially boosting domestic supply capacity and supporting product innovation.August 2024: A major supplement safety incident occurred when Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s red yeast rice supplements were found contaminated, leading to widespread recalls, dozens of deaths and hospitalizations, and executive resignations highlighting the critical importance of rigorous safety and quality control in the dietary supplement sector.ConclusionThe Fiber Supplement Market is entering a phase of substantial growth, underpinned by surging health consciousness, strategic product innovations, and strong demographic tailwinds. North America sustains its market leadership, while Asia Pacific particularly Japan emerges as a dynamic growth frontier, benefitting from supportive regulation, rising preventive health adoption, and expanding production capabilities.Related Reports:

